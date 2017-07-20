Funny Video Sums Up Parents At The Beginning vs. The End Of Summer

Meet a parent at the beginning of summer vacation and at the end and you’ll find two very different people.

Meredith Masony from That’s Inappropriate and Deva Dalporto from My Life Suckers summed up the long days of summer with their kids when they combined forces for a funny video. In two minutes, the moms go from loving arts and crafts and planning fun adventures to wanting to be as far away from glitter as possible and locking themselves in the bathroom.