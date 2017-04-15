Hydraulic Press Obliterating A Furby Will Give ’90s Kids Nightmares

Kids of the ’90s look away right now: The toy of your childhood is about to get seriously squashed.

Lauri Vuohensilta, the Finnish factory owner behind the “Hydraulic Press Channel” on YouTube, takes on a Furby in his newest video.

And sadly for the animal-like robotic creature, it’s clear from the outset that there’ll only be one winner:

As the press comes down, you can almost hear the poor electronic critter’s cries of despair.