04/15/2017 04:08 am ET | Updated 1 day ago

Hydraulic Press Obliterating A Furby Will Give ’90s Kids Nightmares

Ouch!

By Lee Moran

Kids of the ’90s look away right now: The toy of your childhood is about to get seriously squashed.

Lauri Vuohensilta, the Finnish factory owner behind the “Hydraulic Press Channel” on YouTube, takes on a Furby in his newest video.

And sadly for the animal-like robotic creature, it’s clear from the outset that there’ll only be one winner:

As the press comes down, you can almost hear the poor electronic critter’s cries of despair.

Vuohensilta posted the clip online Friday, and it garnered more than 150,000 views in the first 12 hours.

Lee Moran Trends Editor, The Huffington Post

