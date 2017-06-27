Germany Warns Turkish Guards Accused Of Assaulting D.C. Protesters To Not Attend G-20

The bodyguards of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who face U.S. charges over clashes with protesters in Washington, D.C., won’t be welcome at next week’s G-20 summit in Hamburg, German officials say.

Turkish officials named 50 people, including some named in U.S. arrest warrants, who were scheduled to accompany Erdogan to the summit in northern Germany, German media reported. But German officials made it clear that members of the Turkish security personnel facing U.S. assault charges could not attend the Group of 20 meetings, Deutsche Welle and Die Welt reported.

“Some foreign security services of the Turkish delegation did not abide by the law and therefore those people are not welcome in Germany for the foreseeable future,” Germany’s foreign ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said Monday, according to CNN.

The Federal Criminal Police Office of Germany told Die Welt that foreign powers do not hold sovereign powers; they “only have the right to self-defense.” Hamburg Sen. Andy Grote said to the paper that “on our streets, only the Hamburg police have a say and no one else. This includes foreign security forces.”

Organizers expect thousands to protest the Group of 20 meetings on July 6 and 7. And German intelligence officials told Die Welt they’re concerned about street battles between Turkish nationalists and members of Germany’s Kurdish community ― some of whom support the rebel Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has been placed on a terrorism blacklist by Turkey and some of its allies.

The protests occurred after Erdogan met with President Donald Trump in the White House. Erdogan was shown on video sitting in his limousine across the street from the demonstration as during the incident.