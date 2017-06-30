G-Poppers...June 30, 2017

May G-Pop make a suggestion to his children? How about:

Hello.

How are you?

Are you well?

What can I do to help?

You can go first.

Are you okay?

Where’d you get the outfit?

I was thinking of you.

You can do better.

I believe in you.

Don’t give up.

You don’t have to agree.

I wish you well.

I’m listening.

I see what you’re trying to do.

I appreciate you.

Thank you.

Try one of these. See if it works. Share with another human being an expression of possibility. If it’s successful, next time you might want to try two.