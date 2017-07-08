G20 summit: Merkel endorses US special route to the climate

The summit host concluded a positive conclusion at the conclusion of the G20 summit: participants were able to achieve results on all topics. She notes the withdrawal of the US from the climate agreement.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is satisfied with the results of the G20 summit , which she said in her closing speech. According to the summit host, the G20 countries agreed on a joint final declaration: the participants agreed that markets must be kept open and that protectionism and unfair trade practices should be tackled. According to Merkel, the dissent with the USA in climate issues is to be clearly expressed in the final document. The US has announced that it will step out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Merkel does not expect the US to return to the Paris climate agreement . "I do not share this optimism at the moment," she says. The concluding statement reveals the disagreement between the US and the other 19 G20 members. "It has become quite clear that we could not reach a consensus." This dissent had not been "clogged".

Chancellor condemns riots

The paper, which summarizes the common position on trade issues and the climate protection of the participating countries, contains 30 pages: Without the US, the other 19 countries are backing their efforts to implement the climate protection agreement in Paris.Accordingly, they only "take note" that the US has canceled the agreement. She is "very glad" that at least the other countries agree on the climate change.

After the violent riots on the edge of the summit Merkel praised the work of the police. "The unleashed violence" of the rioters condemned them sharply, "whoever acts in this way is outside our democratic community."

She gave help and compensation to the victims of the riots. She had agreed with Treasury Secretary Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) "that we will examine how, together with the Hansestadt Hamburg , we can help victims of violence in the removal of the resulting damage."

Merkel defended the decision to select Hamburg as the summit. The decision was taken jointly with security authorities and the Hansestadt.

Further statements by the Chancellor about the G20 summit: