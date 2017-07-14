Gabby Douglas Stuck This Look Like A True Champion

Gabby Douglas set the bar(s) pretty high for red carpet style Thursday night.

The Olympian attended the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in Los Angeles wearing an outfit that reminded us of the slew of medals she’s taken home over the years.

Just check out the shine on her metallic bandeau top and coordinating skirt.

Michael Tran via Getty Images Stuck it.

She paired the look with hot pink heels and a half-up hairdo.

Teammates and fellow superwomen Aly Raisman and Simone Biles also attended in medal-worthy looks: Biles wore a form-fitting pink dress while Raisman wore a nautical mini-dress.

Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images Going for the gold.

Douglas later posed backstage with Biles, who apparently wasted no time changing into something much more comfortable than a red carpet ensemble. We can totally relate.

Charley Gallay/KCASports2017 via Getty Images SO cute.