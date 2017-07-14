STYLE
07/14/2017 09:58 am ET

Gabby Douglas Stuck This Look Like A True Champion

It's an all-around win.

By Jamie Feldman

Gabby Douglas set the bar(s) pretty high for red carpet style Thursday night.

The Olympian attended the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in Los Angeles wearing an outfit that reminded us of the slew of medals she’s taken home over the years. 

Just check out the shine on her metallic bandeau top and coordinating skirt.  

Michael Tran via Getty Images
Stuck it. 

She paired the look with hot pink heels and a half-up hairdo. 

Teammates and fellow superwomen Aly Raisman and Simone Biles also attended in medal-worthy looks: Biles wore a form-fitting pink dress while Raisman wore a nautical mini-dress. 

Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
Going for the gold. 

Douglas later posed backstage with Biles, who apparently wasted no time changing into something much more comfortable than a red carpet ensemble. We can totally relate. 

Charley Gallay/KCASports2017 via Getty Images
SO cute. 

Is it the Olympics yet?

Related...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Jamie Feldman Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Olympics Red Carpet Style Simone Biles Us Womens Gymnastics Gabby Douglas
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
Life hacks and juicy stories to get you through the week.
Gabby Douglas Stuck This Look Like A True Champion

CONVERSATIONS