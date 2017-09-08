Gabrielle Union at NY&Co: 'I want to set the look, I don't want to chase it.'

In August 2017, New York & Company launched its exclusive Gabrielle Union Collection with an in-store meet and greet on September 6. The NY&Co flagship location in New York, New York hosted a fun event where customers had a chance to shop, jam with a live DJ, and ask Gabrielle Union for fashion tips and photos.

Union showcased one of several capsule collections—the rest to be released later this year—with her family and fans in mind (all items, excluding outerwear, under $100, with sizes from 0-20). This all-embracing first wave of apparel shows her edgy side, being unafraid of contrast with regal colors: gold and blue, and classic black and white in featured cover-ups and blouses. The collection ranges from high-fashion to street fashion—from V-neck sheath dresses, suede pencil skirts, and tunics to crop tops, bodysuits, and joggers.

This partnering with the leading women’s fashion company of almost 100 years, and a leading woman, celebrates the brand in new and exciting ways. Hear what Union says about her project:

Why this collection, and why now?

Gabrielle Union: The collection is inspired by my closet, some of my red carpet moments, and wanting to provide affordable fashion for my own family. I’ve said this before, but there’s a point where you do sound like an asshole when people ask, “oh, where did you get that,” or “how much is that?” And you have to answer, “it’s a mortgage payment...for a mansion.” I wanted to provide dope, fly, on trend looks for my own family and that’s really where the inspiration came from, in my own closet trying to find more affordable fashion in sizes that aren’t for double zeros.

Ilya Savenok, Getty

Can you talk about your creative process and the questions you asked yourself getting started?

Gabrielle: You know what, just not having the vocabulary to communicate with designers. I’m like, “I want the thingy, with the—” [Points to clothes. Laughter] And then they clarify with the language. Having to humble myself, learn, and listen a lot more than I was speaking, initially. And the more comfortable I got with the terminology, and being able to explain and articulate, the more my wants and needs, and thoughts about the line became much more collaborative.

And now we are already on April. We’ve locked October and February and now we’re on the April line. We’re in a very tight groove, and I am incredibly happy with the direction that the line is taking. So this [looks around] is our moment to assess how far can I go? What are people responding to? What do they like? What do they hate? And then make the tweaks. But it’s been a humbling experience because this is absolutely not my area of expertise. I did not go to school for this. There were times when I had to definitely defer to the experts because there’s stuff like, “how do you pee in this outfit?” [Jokes] So the girl would have to get naked, basically, in the bathroom to get out of this jumpsuit. You know, that kind of stuff. Or times where without a lining, this [suit] is giving you all the business.

I’m photographed and I like to Instagram my things and I know where the bogies are, and sometimes you’re not thinking that these girls want to be able to Instagram their outfits and they want to document the fly, but now you’re asking people to put on filters because the material is not strong enough; it’s too thin or it needs to be lined. Those kinds of things I was able to say, “wait, this is my area of expertise.” I do know where people will circle problem areas and draw arrows to it. So with those kinds of things, I think I was very helpful.

Norman Jean Roy

On fashion and beauty...

Gabrielle: At 44, going on 45 next month, it’s everchanging. It should be in constant flux because what I thought was beautiful at twenty, is not what I think is beautiful at thirty and is definitely not what I think is dope, or fly, and fashionable at 45. You have to set your own trend as opposed to following, otherwise, you can look like a clown.

I want to be out in front of the look. I want to set the look, I don’t want to be chasing it. A lot of times people will say, “you’re in your mid-forties, you should be this or that, this is what fashion should look like for you. You should cover up. You should do this. Why are your arms exposed?”

I’m like “b*itch, I am dancing on tables today in San Tropez, this is what I’m doing. [Laughter] And so, it has to constantly be evolving and your idea of what being beautiful is has to constantly evolve. Otherwise, I think we get stuck in: “If I don’t look like I’m twenty, I’m not beautiful. I’m not strong. I’m not fashionable.” You set it daily, and it can change daily. You know what I mean? I’m going to guess that your hair is purple today [points to me] and could be another color next week, and you embrace that change and grow and evolve. People ride with you and say, “you are amazing, I do like your clothes at 45.You don’t need a shaw...”

Ilya Savenok, Getty

Can you talk about how you relate to the culture and brand of NY&Co and your decision to collaborate with them?

Before New York and Company, it was Learners, and my sister was a manager at Learners in high school. And to me, what it represented was that she didn’t have to listen to my parents because she was independent. And this tells you how old I am, but my sister used to wear these blazers with the big shoulder pads; it was giving me boss bitch. Her leaving for work, her not relying on my parents for money, her being able to set her own schedule felt like what adulthood was supposed to be—an independent strong woman. Then, when I realized Learners became NY&CO, and they approached us, I was like, “it’s been in the family for awhile. Y’all been creating boss bitch moments since the 80s.” And New York and Company is a company that I trust. Also because my sister is the woman I looked up to my whole life, and if they [NY&Co] saw something in her, they saw her leadership qualities at age sixteen-seventeen, it’s kind of cool that they saw something in me thirty years later. It’s like a full circle moment.

Ilya Savenok, Getty NY&Co CEO Greg Scott and Gabrielle Union