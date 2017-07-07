Gabrielle Union's '10 Things I Hate About You' Throwback Is Too Cute

In the simpler times of the late ’90s, we were gifted the film “10 Things I Hate About You.” The film is a cult-classic that introduced us to the likes of Kat, Patrick, Cameron, Bianca, Joey and, of course, Chastity ― a group of angsty high schoolers with dreams of going to great parties and on an even better date.
Luckily for us, actress Gabrielle Union-Wade ― yes, Chastity Church herself ― posted a #TBT this week to hark back to those days. The photo features (from left to right): Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, Gabrielle Union-Wade, David Krumholtz, Larisa Oleynik and Andrew Keegan.
The gang is crouched in front of the fictional Padua High, actually called Stadium High School in Tacoma, Washington. Union-Wade accompanied the photo with an endearing message, noting that the film was her first and one she’ll “never forget.”
“Just a bunch of kids having the time of our lives up in Tacoma/Seattle...” the caption reads.
“The best/coolest/most generous group of people to share my 1st film experience. What a time man. ❤ and eternal light #RIPHeath #10thingsihateaboutyou #CanYouEverJustBeWhelmed”
WE’RE NOT CRYING, YOU’RE CRYING.
We truly needed this throwback, primarily because we, too, miss Heath Ledger, and that last hashtag is probably the most iconic part of Union-Wade’s role in the film.
Here’s a snippet of her character and Oleynik’s Bianca discussing the stress of being simply “whelmed”:
Le sigh. 1999 was truly a golden year for film. “10 Things I Hate About You” will live on forever.
