Gael García Bernal And Diego Luna Remind Us They're The Original Bromance

The two actors have been friends since they were child telenovela stars in Mexico in the early ‘90s. Decades later, Luna and García Bernal proved they are closer than ever at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

The “Rogue One” star carpooled to the Golden Globes with García Bernal, who was nominated for his lead role in Amazon’s “Mozart in the Jungle.” García Bernal won a Golden Globe in 2016 for the same role.

Luna posted an Instagram photo of the two in a car on their way to the ceremony.

En camino!!! Here we go!!! #goldenglobes #VamosPorElBicampeonatoGael A photo posted by diegoluna_ (@diegoluna_) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:02pm PST

On the red carpet, the two friends walked and posed together, smiling and waving.

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Like seriously, how cute are they?

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

If this isn’t true bromance, we don’t know what is.

Quiero a alguien que me mire como Diego Luna ve a Gael García Bernal pic.twitter.com/gRLcY0oppO — Barrel 🎃 (@viria2005) January 9, 2017