Gael García Bernal And Diego Luna Remind Us They're The Original Bromance

Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal’s friendship is a love story for the ages.
The two actors have been friends since they were child telenovela stars in Mexico in the early ‘90s. Decades later, Luna and García Bernal proved they are closer than ever at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.
The “Rogue One” star carpooled to the Golden Globes with García Bernal, who was nominated for his lead role in Amazon’s “Mozart in the Jungle.” García Bernal won a Golden Globe in 2016 for the same role.
Luna posted an Instagram photo of the two in a car on their way to the ceremony.
On the red carpet, the two friends walked and posed together, smiling and waving.
Like seriously, how cute are they?
If this isn’t true bromance, we don’t know what is.
Also on HuffPost
Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW WORLD POST
Newsletter