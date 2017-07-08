Gaethje Successful in UFC Debut, Finishes Johnson at The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale

Lightweight Justin Gaethje has officially arrived in the UFC.

A former champion with the World Series of Fighting promotion, Gaethje made good on his UFC debut, finishing Michael Johnson with strikes in the second round. It was an A-plus performance from a fighter who was once ridiculed by his peers for a C-level resume.

“Everybody in this league started somewhere else,” stated Gaethje at the post-fight press conference.

The highlights just don't do it justice ...



Undefeated at 17-0 heading into his first UFC performance, Gaethje was considered a wild card entering the bout. Gaethje, reckless style and all, proved his worth in just under 10 minutes, withstanding a bevy of devastating shots from Johnson, showing true perseverance after nearly being finished in both periods.

“You can not break me, I promise you,” commented Gaethje immediately following the bout, which was named the evening’s Fight of the Night. “Who is next?”

Racing out from the opening bell, both Gaethje and Johnson traded leather and skin, the former dishing out devastating leg kicks, while the latter landed crip punching combos. Mixing in knees in the clinch and punches to the body, Gaethje pressured throughout, but was wobbled on a number of occasions as Johnson delivered significant offense.

Nearing the end of the first frame, Johnson almost put an end to the bout after completing a takedown. With both fighters back on their feet, Johnson landed punches in bunches against the cage, but time ran out before he could force a stoppage.

In the second round, Johnson continued his onslaught, battering Gaethje with punches. However, the undefeated newcomer continuously attacked the legs, slowing Johnson’s approach. Still, the two traded strikes, going blow for blow.

“I knew the leg kicks were gonna add up,” offered Gaethje. “He’s gonna have a hard time sleeping comfortably for a couple nights, for a couple weeks. I’m there to break people. I said I would drop him and I’d let him up, and that’s what I did … I kick so hard that even if you check it, it still hurts.”

Continuing his attack, despite absorbing wobbling punches from Johnson, Gaethje landed a vicious knee to his opponent’s midsection. The strike drastically changed the momentum of the fight, as Gaethje took control from there, dropping with Johnson with uppercuts.

Rather than diving to the mat, Gaethje called Johnson back up to his feet and continued his barrage. With just 12 seconds remaining in the second round, referee John McCarthy stopped the bout, as Johnson was unable to muster any answer for Gaethje’s offense.

An early contender for Fight of the Year, the bout, and the TKO, also earned Gaethje a Performance of the Night bonus.

“I can take the most boring fighter and put him in that fight right there,” explained Gaethje. “That’s what I do. I’m an entertainer.”

