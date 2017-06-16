ENTERTAINMENT
Photo Of Gal Gadot's Husband Wearing 'Wonderful' Shirt Goes Viral

Yaron Versano has a pretty super wife.

Gal Gadot told Glamour she met her businessman husband at a “very strange party in the Israeli desert.”

“It was all about yoga, chakras, and eating healthy — we didn’t exactly find ourselves there, but we found each other,” she said.

The couple was married in 2008 and now have two young kids. Gadot gave birth to their second child this year.

The actress credits her husband with helping her stick to her goals of pursuing acting, and her perseverance obviously paid off. Gadot recently led “Wonder Woman” to thus far around $500 million worldwide, breathing new life into the DCEU. 

You don’t need to tell her husband how great she is. Versano already knows, and he has the T-shirt to prove it.

In a new photo that’s going viral, Versano stands behind Gadot wearing a pretty “wonderful” shirt in honor of his Wonder Woman wife.

The photo received more than 1.2 million views in just its first 12 hours of being uploaded to Imgur, which makes sense. The image is so cute that the only explanation for it existing is that it was molded out of clay and brought to life by Zeus.

As BuzzFeed noted, the shirt is also on Amazon, for all the other husbands who have super wives (which is, you know, all the husbands). 

But this shirt was clearly meant for one dude to wear, and it’ll hit you right in the feels.

Bill Bradley Entertainment Editor, HuffPost

