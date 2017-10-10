Gala Nocturna the World's Most Famous Dark Neo-Romantic Event moves to Venice Carnival

Over my two decades as a fangsmith, I have travelled around the world attending some of the most amazing events and one of them I absolutely love is the legendary Gala Nocturna by photographer and impresario Viona ielegems. For almost 5 editions I attended this event at various locations in Belgium including the Antwerp Zoo, several times in a beautiful church and in a stunning ballroom in Brussels. What I can say is the majority of the darker side of neo-Victorian costumes are absolutely level 3 dress code equivalent from the Endless Night Vampire Ball scale, impressive is beyond the world.

Then my dreams crashed, Viona made a public announcement that Gala Nocturna would not continue after ten editions in Belgium in 2016 and she would go on to other projects. However to everyone’s surprise in spring 2017 she announced the Gala would begin again but in Venice Carnival in February 2018. This was exciting news, because although I love so many of the customers in Venice balls however they are not my style and have a lot in common. Gala Nocturna coming to Venice will be an amazing experience because it brings a new vibe, new music and a new experience that evolved outside Venice.

Now the 11th edition of Gala Nocturna “Ascension” will take place in the beautiful Scuola Grande San Giovanni Evangelista in Venice on Friday February 9th 2018. The package has gone up in price to about €450 (about $500) and includes a beautiful gift box, a multi course dinner with open bar all evening , art installations , live performances and much more. It promises a complete audiovisual experience! The path to beauty and exquisite darkness has never been this clear, I will surely be in attendance and do a follow up report for my readers.