Gallantly Streaming: The Difficulties of Being Patriotic In A Racist Society

My nationality is American. I was born and raised here. If we’re getting into specifics, I’m African American. Black, in America. It’s tough these days, having pride in the label of being American, when it’s so full of discontent and dismay and despair. And yet…

America is my home.

Being an American is a huge chunk of who I am.

My culture is American culture, and that culture is comprised of a plethora of things, as America itself is comprised of a plethora of cultures. I guess what I mean is…I am, and will always be proud to be an American, even if most of the time, I am not proud of a good deal of its citizens. It’s not my country’s fault that so many of its citizens are full of ignorance and hate. Still, it’s a hard hurdle to get over, separating the citizens from the country.

Growing up, I saw how the “trial of the century” divided the nation, and how important O.J. Simpson’s not guilty verdict was to the black community. For us, it felt like a personal win. I saw and listened, appalled, when a white classmate of mine made a horrible racist joke, not at the time understanding how humorless it was. Today, seeing some of the comments family members have made on her liberal Facebook page, I see that it wasn’t her, but the house she had the misfortune of growing up in. Still, she was able to escape that mentality, which goes to show that ultimately, she had a choice in who she would become. That isn’t news of course—we’ve always had choice. But still, it makes me wonder why someone would choose the route of bigotry and hate.

Make no mistake: racism and the societal construct of race is something humans created and continue to perpetuate. We—humans—are responsible for our own destruction. And we—Americans—are responsible for our own division; we keep the cycle of separatism and hate going.

Things like race and the mentality of superiority, even the feeling of being American, are things that are taught and hammered into us. I am all for unity, but I have to wonder how, how can we be a unit, as Americans, when we are still so clearly divided? Racism is not and was not over. Thanks to the great, orange sphincter, it is now once again mainstream. It’s cool to be a racist—to take your hate out in public and wear it on your sleeve. It is okay to yell and berate, or even attack people in the light of day. Still, it’s baffling to me to claim to be both racist and an American. In fact, I would say they are even less American than I am.

But how?

I’ll tell you: how can you claim to be a patriot, and think that your fellow American is less deserving and/or simply less than you? How can you celebrate a flag beyond the American one, a flag of treason, no less, raise it high and celebrate the attempt to overthrow the United States by a faction that went to war because they had no desire to be part of the U.S.A. anymore [so they could keep slavery intact]. That is the anti-thesis of being American. That is not celebrating America, nor is it acknowledging the soldiers who gave their lives to keep the Union intact. That is spitting on both the spirit of America, and the soldiers’ graves.

And what of our home-grown terrorists?

How do I celebrate a country that refuses to acknowledge those who wish to see churches burn and schools shot up, buildings blown up? A country where citizens think it’s okay to leave nooses in historically black museums and college campuses, who write the word “nigger” on homes and buildings, who allow, cheer, or simply write off when our police force attacks, and at times, murder its citizens without cause, hesitation or remorse. Is this the meaning of independence?

I’m from Beverly Hills, Chicago, and there have been times when I couldn’t even go into a neighborhood grocery store without being followed. I’ve only gone there—County Fair—twice in the twenty-five years I lived there because on the two occasions I’ve walked in there, I’ve been followed. Me, an American; a Chicagoan; a denizen of Beverly. But who cares about any of that when you’re black? What does it say when I’ve gone to foreign countries—Ireland and Greece—and have had better treatment than in the place of my birth?

One of the earliest, and frankly frightening memories I have of moving to LA…I was at a taco truck two blocks from where I reside, and there was a customer just outside the line—a Latino man—a plate in his hand, standing with a couple of people. He looked up and saw me, and…the level of hatred and disgust in his eyes was horrifying. I looked away then looked again, thinking maybe I was wrong, and he was looking at someone or something else.

But he wasn’t.

I wondered if he would follow me. I was alone, and it was nighttime after all. No one else saw it; it was as if we were in this lock-down of stares. I didn’t want to look at him, but I had to—I had to know where he was, if he was going to move toward me, or…

The look in his eyes said that he wanted to hurt me; that if there weren’t people around, he would. It wasn’t anything that I had done—I had just walked into a line to make a purchase, after all. It was the African part of American that did it.

From the age of seven, I have been aware of racism, but I can’t help but feel like it’s become more mainstream after the last year or so. Our nation has backslid, and it’s disturbing to me. It disturbs me. We have failed at progress, and succeeded at regression. How can we claim to be great?