Gambling with Lottery Revenue: The Faux New Jersey Pension Reform

Governor Christie’s recently enacted proposal to shore up the grossly underfunded New Jersey public pension crises falls far short of the self-congratulatory acclaim. According to the ALEC report Unaccountable and Unaffordable 2016 study, the state public pension system is underfunded by more than $235 billion (using an assumed risk-free rate of return of 2.344 percent). For every $1 of liabilities, the funds have just $0.27 handed assets, the fourth worst funding ratio in the nation. The $26,288 in unfunded pension liabilities per capita are the fifth worst in the nation.

The approved budget for fiscal year 2018 does include a 36 percent increase in state pension contributions over the previous year; but 40 percent of the increase is due to $1 billion dollars of lottery revenue being redirected into the state pension fund. Contributions from the general fund have been cut to $1.5 billion, a roughly $400 million dollar reduction over the previous year, where they will stay for the next 30 years so long as investment returns meet their targets, which is unlikely.

Devoting lottery revenue to the state pension fund will partially alleviate the unfunded liabilities problem. Over the next 30 years, this cash flow should reach $37 billion dollars. The present value of this income stream is estimated by the state at approximately $13.5 billion. And that generous number is using the rosy state employee pension plan assumed rate of return (ARR) of 7.65 percent on their pension assets. While this is a marginally more realistic assumption than the previous 7.9 percent, it is about 5 percentage points higher than the risk free rate. Using the state’s ARR, the present value of the lottery revenue stream “asset” reduces the unfunded liabilities from $49 billion to around $35 billion—still leaving the system only 60 percent funded. But using the risk-free rate of return applied by the latest pension study from ALEC, a $13.5 billion asset (and this $13.5 billion present value uses a far higher ARR) would only resolve 6 percent of the total accumulated unfunded liabilities. In fact, the per capita rank improves by just one spot to 6th worst in the nation. In other words, this lottery revenue diversion does not change the brutal fact that New Jersey still faces a pension funding disaster involving higher taxes, reduced government services and/or pension benefit cuts.