'Game Of Thrones' Star Brings Ridiculously Cute Dog On Stage At Comic Con

Alfie Allen has a dog on stage. Her name is Abbey and she's wonderful. #GameOfThones #SDCC #HallH pic.twitter.com/fwL1TqTwRJ

San Diego Comic-Con got a whole lot cuter on Friday.

The well-behaved pooch looked patiently on as Allen, who plays Theon Greyjoy in HBO’s epic fantasy drama, and his fellow cast members answered questions.

The star-studded panel of Allen, Sophie Turner, Gwendoline Christie, Isaac Hempstead Wright, John Bradley, Nathalie Emmanuel, Conleth Hill, Liam Cunningham and Jacob Anderson talked about how their characters have developed over the show’s seven seasons.

But many Twitter users just couldn’t get enough of Allen’s little pooch:

Alfie Allen has a puppy on his lap and it's stealing the entire #GameOfThones panel#sdcc pic.twitter.com/q9eZD6iQC4 — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) July 21, 2017

Alfie Allen has a puppy on stage and I am DEAD 😍 @GameOfThrones #SDCC — Sonya (@sonya415) July 21, 2017

The Alfie Allen puppy snuggling level has been risen to adorable #GameOfThones #sdcc pic.twitter.com/Dk1uhYP5jo — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) July 21, 2017

Alfie Allen's puppy is so cute 😭

It looks so fluffy and soft and cuddly and oh my goodness — Weird (@Keepbeachcity) July 22, 2017

This puppy ("Abby") that Alfie Allen has on stage is the cutest thing ever. I would totally watch a Theon & Abby buddy cop show. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/9IinXRFTeU — Bryan Bishop (@bcbishop) July 21, 2017

Alfie Allen really did bring a puppy in stage and held it like a baby 😭😭😭 — janie⚡️ (@Janieavalos) July 22, 2017

Omg Alfie Allen came out on stage with the cutest puppy ever #GameOfThones #hallh — Screen Team (@TheScreenTeam) July 21, 2017

Be the Alfie Allen holding a puppy at the Game of Thrones #SDCC panel you wish to see in the world pic.twitter.com/Bq2GgUsN9d — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) July 21, 2017