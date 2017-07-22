'Game Of Thrones' Star Brings Ridiculously Cute Dog On Stage At Comic Con

Alfie Allen has a dog on stage. Her name is Abbey and she's wonderful. #GameOfThones #SDCC #HallH pic.twitter.com/fwL1TqTwRJ— Josh Wigler (@roundhoward) July 21, 2017
San Diego Comic-Con got a whole lot cuter on Friday.
“Game of Thrones” star Alfie Allen melted hearts at the convention (and around the world) by bringing his adorable dog Abby on stage for a panel.
The well-behaved pooch looked patiently on as Allen, who plays Theon Greyjoy in HBO’s epic fantasy drama, and his fellow cast members answered questions.
The star-studded panel of Allen, Sophie Turner, Gwendoline Christie, Isaac Hempstead Wright, John Bradley, Nathalie Emmanuel, Conleth Hill, Liam Cunningham and Jacob Anderson talked about how their characters have developed over the show’s seven seasons.
But many Twitter users just couldn’t get enough of Allen’s little pooch:
