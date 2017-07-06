‘Game of Thrones’ and Trump’s Failed Leadership

I like to think I live in the real world, for the most part. But that said, I admit to an unabashed love for “Game of Thrones” and am excited about its return to television this month.

I mourned the death of Robb Stark, King of the North; his wife, Talisa Stark; and his mother, Catelyn Stark, all of them murdered at the treacherous hands of Walder Frey at the “Red Wedding.” And I exulted in the triumphs (amid the sorrows) of Arya Stark, Robb’s sister.

At the end of each episode I returned to the real world, knowing that changes, however difficult, could be made in the lives of people who deserved protection from the winds of poverty and ill health. Changes can still be made, of course, but the world has become bleaker since the sixth season of “Game of Thrones” ended 13 months ago. It’s not a coincidence that hopes have dimmed since the election of Donald Trump.

Language is nothing if not beguiling, and one wonders where to start in comparing phrases taken from “Game of Thrones” and Trump’s presidency. But I think it’s fair to say a shadow of darkness has fallen over the land, and a spirit of meanness guides the president and most Republican lawmakers.

President Trump told supporters at a recent rally that “I’m president, and they’re not,” referring falsely to the “fake media.” Am I alone in thinking his words match the spirit of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s remark when he responded to criticism after he and his family were seen relaxing on a beach that had been closed to the public because of a budget impasse?

“That’s just the way it goes. Run for governor, and you can have a residence,” Mr. Christie said. (The impasse was later resolved.)

It has been too many years since I went to college, but I still have a series of paperback books I bought after taking a philosophy class. Their titles are visible on my bookshelf: The Age of Belief, The Age of Adventure, The Age of Enlightenment, The Age of Ideology and The Age of Analysis.

To be frank, I can’t look at those books without wondering if historians of the future will label the leadership of President Trump and the Republican House and Senate as The Age of Arrogance.

Efforts to help the neediest Americans protect their health? Gone. Efforts to limit global warming? Gone as well. Efforts to ensure women receive equal protection under the law and are treated as something other than sex objects? At a standstill. Efforts to demand greater restraint in the president’s tweets? Why? He is only defending himself.

Despite the 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, some questions are still insistent. Do most Americans want to know about the history of their country, including the facts that don’t make us proud? Is there any interest in learning from the past to (help) shape the future?

In one of his last letters, Thomas Jefferson wrote of “arousing men (I’m sure today he would add ‘women’) to burst the chains under which monkish ignorance and superstition had persuaded them to bind themselves.” For what it’s worth, I can’t imagine there’s any way those words could describe Trump’s supporters.

And meanwhile it’s apropos to ask if we’ve made even half enough progress. I’m afraid the answer lies in Robert Frost’s poem, “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening.”