Game OF Thrones broadcasts “Winter is Coming”: And so is the Cold. If You are Looking for Best Blanket Options to Buy this Fall.

Hardly anything can compare to spending a cold winter night without a warm and cozy blanket. The market has a plethora of all kind and types of blankets available but recently throw away blankets have been the most innovative and convenient item. It not only keeps the comfort warmth but at the same time accessorizes the homes décor. These blankets are very handy, you can use them at any place and when you are done you can get going without any hassle. There are multiple brands that offer you quality products but when it comes to buying, it’s really difficult to make the right choice that provides you most in less. To make your decision easy for you we have made a compilation of the top 10 throw blankets in 2017 reviews.

1. Bedsure Designs Knitted Throw Blanket

• Brand: Bedsure

• Item Weight: 2.1 pounds

• Product Dimensions: 10 x 13 x 4 inches

This Best throw blanket not just keep you warm but also adds dimension to your living area. Its material contain 100% acrylic, giving it ultra-soft and light as a feather touch. It provides comfort and a cozy feel at all the occasions. It also comes with multiple options that add to home décor by accessorizing every siting space in the living area. An additional benefit it provides is its easy-care design which can tolerate fading and pilling.

2. Premium Reversible Quilted Throw Blankets

• Brand: Exclusivo Mezcla

• Item Weight: 2 pounds

• Product Dimensions: 15.2 x 13.5 x 3.8 inches

This is a double sized throw blanket. Its composition contains polyester and cotton in 1:1 ratio. This balance of softness makes it perfect for summers as well as cold winter nights. It can also be used to provide extra comfort on your toddler’s bed. Its material is impressive that resists shrinkage and has an easy care style. Another additional advantage it gives you is that it can be easily dried after machine washing.

3. Lush Decor Brookdale Sherpa Throw Blanket

• Brand: Lush Decor

• Item Weight: 2 pounds

• Product Dimensions: 60 x 0.1 x 50 inches

Next product we have in line is from Lush Décor. It boasts a 100% polyester material and is washable by machine in cold. One of the most popular features of this throw blanket is its fashionable spin on a printed block collage with several patterns available. It’s a best option to give a perfect finished look for your living room. It’s recommended to use None-chlorine bleach while washing.

4. Chic Home Elana Shaggy Faux Fur Supersoft – Ultra Plush Decorative Throw Blanket

• Brand: Chic Home

• Item Weight: 2 pounds

• Product Dimensions: 19.5 x 18.5 x 6.5 inches

This Chic throw blanket incorporates all the properties that you need for comfort and luxury. The best feature of this blanket its ultra- lavish micro mink fabric that gives it a warm and super soothing finish in all weather settings. It has a great tensile strength which makes it endure wear and rip.

5. Chanasya Super Soft Fuzzy Fur Warm Charcoal Gray Sherpa Throw Blanket

• Brand: Chanasya

• Item Weight: 2.2 pounds

• Product Dimensions: 13 x 9 x 7 inches

If you desire elegance and luxurious feel look no further than this far ersatz throw blanket. No matter how cold the climate gets, this throw will always keep you comfortable and warm. It fine texture and composition makes it extra pleasurable to touch and alluring to eyes. Its super luxurious décor enhances the style of your living room when you swathe it on bed, couch or chair. Lastly it has an easy care since it can be washed with hands or machine.

6. Flannel Throw Blankets, Bed Blanket by Bedsure

• Brand: Bedsure

• Item Weight: 1.2 pounds

• Product Dimensions: 10 x 12 x 4 inches

The superior qualities in this throw makes it distinctive from the rest of the brands. Its composition consists of hundred percent flexible microfiber polyester which helps to resists wrinkle and fading. It has 260 GSM which helps to withstand shedding. This outstanding quality makes it an impressive gift that will add quality and finesse to home décor. It keeps you soft, cozy and warm in cold winter days and nights. Finally, it proffers a prodigious feel for skin that you can’t experience from an ordinary posh throw blanket.

7. Ottomanson Bed Blankets, Bedspread, Plush Cotton Throw

• Brand: Ottomanson

• Item Weight: 2.4 pounds

• Product Dimensions: 65 x 50 x 0.2 inches

This is relatively new brand throw blanket that extends the great quality and home décor. Its easy affordability makes its even further impressive. Its composition contains a mixture of thirty percent acrylic, sixty percent cotton, and ten percent polyester. This product comes a wide array of color and patterns. It’s long lived quality and rich colors aren’t easy to fade giving excellent results for a lasting time.

8. Chanasya Super – Soft Cozy Sherpa Fuzzy Fur Warm Blue Throw

• Brand: Chanasya

• Item Weight: 2.5 pounds

• Product Dimensions: 13 x 8.3 x 8 inches

For a pleasurable experience look no further than a throw blanket which doesn’t shed or shrink. Warm blue throw provides you with this relaxing experience. It provides a super soft and fluffy texture that is a delight to touch and extremely pleasant to eyes. It is machine and hand washable with cold water. Its composition contains polyester that gives luxurious feel and elegance.

9. Be sure Sherpa Blanket Throw Blankets Bed Blankets Throw Blankets

• Brand: Bedsure

• Item Weight: 2.6 pounds

• Product Dimensions: 15 x 13 x 7 inches

This is another excellent brand that provides you easily affordable and top-notch throw blankets that help you to transforms your living room into a comfortable and pleasant space. Its material contains an extra soft posh flannel cover with 220 GSM. Its composition contains hundred percent microfiber polyester which aids in preventing wrinkles even after many washes and a long time usage. While washing it, avoid using bleach and placing it under direct heat. Finally, its most unique feature is that it gives you the opportunity to have a 30-day money back guarantee.

10. Luxury Collection Ultra Soft Plush Fleece Lightweight All Season Throw Blanket Luxury Collection Ultra Soft Plush Fleece Lightweight All Season Throw Blanket

• Brand: Qbedding

• Item Weight: 1.9 pounds

• Product Dimensions: 15 x 3 x 13 inches