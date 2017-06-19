'Game Of Thrones' Cast Spreads Lies Singing 'I Will Survive'

How do you think Gloria Gaynor feels knowing her song is being used to spread filthy lies?

That’s what’s going down thanks to YouTube channel Sung by Movies.

In a new video, “Game of Thrones” footage is cut together so the characters belt out Gaynor’s hit “I Will Survive.”

The video is fun but, alas, it’s all hogwash. With only two seasons left and an impending White Walker invasion, it’s possible that none of them make it out alive. In fact, some of the characters in the video are already dead.

(R.I.P., Robb. The North remembers.)