'Game Of Thrones' Confirms Its Most Chilling Dragon Theory

Warning! Spoiler alert for “Game of Thrones” Season 7!

Stop, collaborate and listen. The Mother of Dragons now has an ice, ice baby.

In the penultimate episode of the penultimate season of “Game of Thrones,” the HBO show finally confirmed one of its most chilling theories: yes, ice dragons exist.

With Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and his group set to be overrun by wights north of the Wall, Gendry (Joe Dempsie) shows off his superhuman running abilities and makes it back to Eastwatch to send Dany (Emilia Clarke) a distress raven. Thankfully, the bird apparently flies faster than nearly any raven before it and makes it to Khaleesi in time for her to hop on her dragons, arrive beyond the Wall (to the right location) and save the day.

Unfortunately, the Night King has 99 percent quarterback accuracy and takes out one of Dany’s dragons, Viserion, with an ice spear ― only to resurrect it later as his own.

if your didn't cry with this scene you're evil, viserion deserved better #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/RmGIehhVh0 — ً (@jeffrdmorgn) August 21, 2017

viserion's death was the most tragic death of 2017. no one challenge me on this. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/w6IFV9e8cQ — osha (@oshawildling) August 21, 2017

The White Walkers have a dragon like.... #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/sKf4oVTCE3 — Sarah Saul (@srsaul04) August 21, 2017

Ice to meet you, Viserion.

The concept of ice dragons has been on fans’ minds for a while.

In A Storm of Swords, George R.R. Martin’s third novel in his series, a Jon Snow chapter compares walking through a tunnel in the Wall to walking in the body of an ice dragon:

The ice pressed close around them, and he could feel the cold seeping into his bones, the weight of the Wall above his head. It felt like walking down the gullet of an ice dragon.

Similarly, in Martin’s fifth novel, A Dance with Dragons, another Snow chapter references ice dragons again:

The snowfall was light today, a thin scattering of flakes dancing in the air, but the wind was blowing from the east along the Wall, cold as the breath of the ice dragon in the tales Old Nan used to tell.

Martin also had a children’s book called The Ice Dragon, which was first published in the ’80s and had an ice dragon possibly turning into or lying dormant in a pool of water.

Though the author said that book isn’t connected to his Song of Ice and Fire novels, it didn’t stop fans from speculating about a possible ice dragon appearance. And wouldn’t you know, on Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” episode, we have the Night King’s army dragging Viserion out of water for his eye-opening debut.

The appearance of an ice dragon raises all kinds of questions.

Was Dany’s decision to save Jon Snow the stupidest thing ever?

Uh, yes.

Jon’s plan was silly from the beginning, but you can’t blame him too much. He knows nothing.

Dany should know better. In fact, Tyrion was telling her not to go. LISTEN TO TYRION!

Now, because she went beyond the Wall with her dragons, the White Walkers have some new “fire” power. But the reason the idea was truly stupid leads into the next question ...

Will this bring down the Wall?

The Wall is built with magic. Dragons are also magic. This seems like a problem.

When Bran was marked by the Night King in Season 6 of “Game of Thrones,” it broke the magical protections on the Three-Eyed Raven’s cave. People started speculating that when Bran crossed the Wall, the magical protections placed upon it would also break.

While that theory could still be true, it may be irrelevant now. Since the Wall was built using magic, likely something magical will be needed to break it ― and the White Walkers now have something pretty magical.

Also, how do you kill a White Walker dragon?

Up until now, fire has been a weapon against the wights, but it’s unclear if it has a major effect on White Walkers, as we’ve seen them walk through it before:

Viserion is already a dragon, and he has blue eyes like a White Walker, so fire probably isn’t the best option.

Would Valyrian steel or dragonglass work? That’s unclear, too. After all, Valyrian steel is supposedly made using dragon fire, according to legends.

Perhaps the only way would be to kill the Night King? The episode also dropped the major reveal that if you kill a White Walker, the wights he turned die, too.

Or is there some other outcome? Could Bran warg into an undead dragon? Could Jon Snow ride on the back of an ice dragon?

Before any of that happens, Viserion is probably going to raise hell. As Mr. Freeze says ...