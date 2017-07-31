'Game Of Thrones' Content Leaks Online After HBO Is Hacked

Winter is here, as are hacking scandals.

According to HBO, the network experienced a major cyber attack recently, which allegedly resulted in leaked content from their top series, “Game of Thrones.” Reportedly, hackers have obtained 1.5 terabytes of data from the company and may have posted the script for the upcoming fourth episode of “Game of Thrones” Season 7, as well as episodes of “Ballers” and “Room 104.” Hackers are rumored to be claiming more leaks will be “coming soon.”

“HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information,” the network confirmed in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.”

Although HBO did not share what information was stolen, hackers allegedly sent an anonymous email to some members of the media on Sunday, bragging about their hacked “Game of Thrones” content. The network has been careful about maintaining secrecy around the show, as leaks and spoilers have threatened to ruin the experience for viewers over the years. In 2015, the first few episodes of Season 5 surfaced on torrent sites, shortly after screeners were sent out to members of the press. The network no longer provides press screeners of the show.

HBO is the latest company to experience a devastating hack. Earlier this year, episodes of Netflix’s hit show “Orange Is the New Black” leaked online ahead of the Season 5 premiere. And how can anyone forget about the 2014 Sony hack, which brought forth much backlash for the studio?