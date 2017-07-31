WARNING: Spoilers for “Game of Thrones” Season 7 below.

Problem was, the two fan favorites — who have a lot in common — didn’t exactly hit it off.

Although Daenerys agreed to let Jon mine dragonglass at Dragonstone, she refused to recognize him as the King of the North. Likewise, Jon did not see the Dany as the rightful Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.

Yet, Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow on the HBO series, confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that things weren’t as frosty as one may think. At least on Jon’s end. Harington told the outlet:

As far as Jon knows, he’s just meeting this queen he’s heard of and trying to negotiate with her — he’s not meeting Daenerys, who the audience has been watching for so many years. That helps with the surprise of it. He walks into the room and doesn’t expect to see such a beautiful young woman of similar age to him. Any young man’s reaction is going to be, “Okay…” but he puts that aside, because he has to.

So, it seems that when fire finally met ice, things were steamier than it seemed.

But the possibility of Dany and Jon becoming a couple is, well, complicated.

It’s easy to understand why many fans want to see these two characters become a couple. They seem well suited for each other. Both were shunned by their families but rose to power despite the odds. They have also witnessed the deaths of their first loves and both may be magical, prophesied heroes who save the world from the Long Night.

Plus, both are young, attractive and single.

The problem? The two may also share DNA.

In the Season 6 finale of “Game of Thrones” it was revealed that Jon is not the bastard child of Ned Stark, the man he believes to be his father. Jon is actually the son of Ned’s sister, Lyanna Stark, who was abducted by Rhaegar Targaryen, during which time she became pregnant. The show has not overtly revealed who Jon’s biological father is, but it’s safe to say that all signs clearly point to Rhaegar — who is also Dany’s late older brother.

So, that would make Dany Jon’s aunt.

But, in Westeros, incestual relationships aren’t that uncommon. Siblings Cersei and Jaime Lannister had three children together. And although all three died, Myrcella, the Lannister siblings’ only daughter, lovingly accepted Jaime has her true father right before her death.

Targaryens also have a history of keeping it in the family in order to keep their bloodline pure. In fact, both of Dany’s parents were brother and sister.

Yet, Dany and Jon are still completely unaware that they may be related. Especially since Dany uttered the line, “’I am the last Targaryen,” to Jon in Sunday’s episode.