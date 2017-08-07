'Game Of Thrones' Hints At Major Theory About Jon And Dany

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” Season 7!

If you thought things between Jon and Dany were heating up in that cave, you can be damn sure they were.

Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones” witnessed a couple hints that romance might soon blossom between the King in the North (Kit Harington) and the Mother of Dragons (Emilia Clarke), and we have the testimony to prove it.

After securing permission to mine Dragonstone’s obsidian ― one of the only things known to kill White Walkers ― Jon finds more than he expected beneath the Targaryen castle: cave drawings. (Although we quite like the idea Jon put the drawings there himself.) Centuries ago, the Children of the Forest ― long since driven to the far North ― fought to defeat the army of the dead alongside human beings in a great show of teamwork, which is precisely what Jon has been arguing for since meeting Dany. So he leads her into the cave, clearly hoping a little show of history will convince her to turn her armies and dragons north.

But a romantic glow of torchlight in the cramped space gave off an unmistakable date-night vibe, adding fuel to the theory that Jon and Dany will end up married. In a post-episode video, series co-creator David Benioff explained how that’s precisely the feeling they were going for.

“There’s conflict, and it’s conflict between powerful people,” he said of the scene. “And to make it all even more complicated, they’re starting to be attracted to each other. So much of it is not through dialogue, or anything we wrote, it’s just the two of them in a small space, standing near each other, and us just watching that and feeling the heat of that.”

(We’d like to point out that it’s not the first time Jon felt some heat in a cave. R.I.P. Ygritte.)

Davos (Liam Cunningham) also hinted at a romance between the two during the episode, after Jon says he thinks Dany has “a good heart.”

“I noticed you staring at her ‘good heart,’” came the witty reply. Jon brushes off the suggestion because “there’s no time,” but a marriage between himself and Dany could solve a big problem.

If Jon doesn’t bend the knee, acknowledging Dany as Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, she will likely retaliate in some way. (Stark men don’t fare well in the South, after all.) A union between the King in the North and the Queen in the South could be the Band-Aid that Westeros needs.

There’s the slight issue with Jon’s secret parentage. With Lyanna Stark as his mother and Rhaegar Targaryen as his father, Jon is actually Dany’s nephew. But the Targaryens are one of those medieval families that weds people too closely related to one another in the name of bloodline “purity” ― so maybe it’s all good?