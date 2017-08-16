Do not throw away your shot, Lin-Manuel Miranda, because this could be the ticket to your next Tony win.

His response? Well, you’re going to have to wait for it ...

“In a New York minute,” Miranda said, half-joking. “Yeah, it’s a lot of characters, but it’s such an incredible story.”

Coster-Waldau chimed in, suggesting Miranda could simply kill off a lot of the cast to make the story work. The “Mary Poppins” star was into the idea.

In all seriousness, though, Miranda isn’t sure he’d be able to deal with the pressure of penning a “Game of Thrones” musical.

“It’s scary ’cause the fans. I mean, ‘Game of Thrones’ fans are intense. ‘Hamilton’ fans are intense, but ‘Game of Thrones’ fans are, like, intense. I don’t know that I could live up to that,” he concluded.