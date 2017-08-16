ENTERTAINMENT
08/16/2017 09:22 am ET

Comin' At You From The Isle Of Westeros: A 'Game Of Thrones' Musical By Lin-Manuel Miranda

Maybe. Possibly. Probably not.

By Leigh Blickley

Do not throw away your shot, Lin-Manuel Miranda, because this could be the ticket to your next Tony win.

During an appearance on “The Late Late Show” Tuesday, the “Hamilton” creator sat alongside “Game of Thrones” star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as host James Corden asked him if he would ever write a musical based on the highly successful HBO show. 

His response? Well, you’re going to have to wait for it ...

“In a New York minute,” Miranda said, half-joking. “Yeah, it’s a lot of characters, but it’s such an incredible story.” 

Coster-Waldau chimed in, suggesting Miranda could simply kill off a lot of the cast to make the story work. The “Mary Poppins” star was into the idea. 

In all seriousness, though, Miranda isn’t sure he’d be able to deal with the pressure of penning a “Game of Thrones” musical. 

“It’s scary ’cause the fans. I mean, ‘Game of Thrones’ fans are intense. ‘Hamilton’ fans are intense, but ‘Game of Thrones’ fans are, like, intense. I don’t know that I could live up to that,” he concluded.

George R.R. Martin, put your books/scripts/spinoff scripts down and start writing lyrics with Lin. Now. Please? 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERIES
'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Images
Suggest a correction
Leigh Blickley Senior News Editor of Entertainment, HuffPost

MORE:

Game Of Thrones Lin Manuel Miranda
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Comin' At You From The Isle Of Westeros: A 'Game Of Thrones' Musical By Lin-Manuel Miranda

CONVERSATIONS