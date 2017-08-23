Sophie Turner And Maisie Williams Totally Nail Their 'Game Of Thrones' Impressions

The duo, who play sisters Sansa and Arya Stark in HBO’s epic fantasy drama, channel their fictional father, Ned Stark (portrayed by Sean Bean), and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) to hilarious effect in a new “Carpool Karaoke” clip.

They struggle to keep straight faces as they repeat lines from “The Lion King” and Sir Mix-a-Lot’s hit track “Baby Got Back.”

The preview for “Late Late Show” host James Corden’s new Apple Music series was shared online Tuesday and has already garnered more than 1 million views.