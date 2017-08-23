ENTERTAINMENT
Sophie Turner And Maisie Williams Totally Nail Their 'Game Of Thrones' Impressions

Cue title music!

By Lee Moran

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams know everything about impersonating their “Game of Thrones” co-stars.

The duo, who play sisters Sansa and Arya Stark in HBO’s epic fantasy drama, channel their fictional father, Ned Stark (portrayed by Sean Bean), and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) to hilarious effect in a new “Carpool Karaoke” clip.

They struggle to keep straight faces as they repeat lines from “The Lion King” and Sir Mix-a-Lot’s hit track “Baby Got Back.”

The preview for “Late Late Show” host James Corden’s new Apple Music series was shared online Tuesday and has already garnered more than 1 million views.

Check it out in the clip above, and watch another preview for the show below:

Lee Moran

