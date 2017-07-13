'Game Of Thrones' Premiere Photos Reveal One Surprising Return

Here we go a-Gendry.

Just about all the “Game of Thrones” stars were out and about at the Season 7 premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, fraternizing and enjoying the last moments before they’re all (or most of them are) inevitably killed off in the show. One particular appearance, however, seems to stand out from the rest.

Does anyone remember this guy?

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images

Yep. He finally stopped rowing.

After getting on a boat in Season 3 and rowing out of our lives, Gendry actor Joe Dempsie showed up on the “Game of Thrones” red carpet (or blue carpet) for the premiere of the new season.

Fans have been waiting every season since Gendry left for him to show up again, but to no avail. The appearance at the premiere may finally confirm the rumors that Gendry will reappear in Season 7.

Barry King via Getty Images

(You can’t see it with that coat on, but the dude is probably even more jacked from rowing that damn boat.)

The other stars were looking hotter than dragon fire as well. Take a good look now. With the deaths that happen on “Game of Thrones,” this may be the last time you see a smile on a lot of these faces.

Sophie Turner probably looking over her shoulder to watch out for Littlefinger. Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images

The King in the North Kit Harington and his queen, Rose Leslie. Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images

Just can't get used to Nikolaj Coster-Waldau with two hands. Barry King via Getty Images

Yara looking like you're enjoying yourself, Gemma Whelan. Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel perhaps wearing the Many-Faced God on her dress. Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Oh for goodness Snakes! It's Keisha Castle-Hughes! Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

You Snow we gotta include another picture of these two. Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie basically channeling Khaleesi. Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Arya ready for Maisie Williams? Jason LaVeris via Getty Images

Indira Varma probably still thinking about Oberyn. Us, too. Jason LaVeris via Getty Images

Liam Cunningham is all like, "Hi." Jason LaVeris via Getty Images

John Bradley can't hold back his excitement. Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Jacob Anderson clearly got Bradley's memo about giving a thumbs up. Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Alfie Allen perhaps giving the only smile you'll see on Theon this season. Barry King via Getty Images

Wait, if Isaac Hempstead Wright is standing up, does this mean we're all in his vision? Barry King via Getty Images

Varys has hairys! Barry King via Getty Images

Hannah Murray probably glad to be out of the Citadel library. Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Jon Snow probably telling the showrunners not to kill him again. Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

And that's a wrap! Neilson Barnard via Getty Images