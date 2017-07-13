STYLE
07/13/2017 11:27 am ET

The 'Game Of Thrones' Ladies Look Fierce AF At Season 7 Premiere

Queens.

By Cavan Sieczkowski

The red carpet was on fire Wednesday night thanks to the female stars of “Game of Thrones.” 

Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Nathalie Emmanuel were just a few of the fabulous women who attended the premiere of Season 7 of the hit HBO series at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. Sequins, jewel tones and pockets ― a far cry from the furs and armor of Westeros ― were some of the top style highlights from the event. 

“I love this,” Turner told The Hollywood Reporter of the vibe at the premiere. “We’re all over the place here. Emilia [Clarke] is in Morocco or Spain right now — Star Wars land — and everyone’s all over the place. But when we all get together, it’s a real celebration.”

  • Sophie Turner
    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
  • Maisie Williams
    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
  • Nathalie Emmanuel
    Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
  • Gwendoline Christie
    Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
  • Gemma Whelan
    Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
  • Hannah Murray
    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
  • Indira Varma
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Keisha Castle-Hughes
    Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
  • Rose Leslie
    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images

The men didn’t look too bad, either. 

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau looking brilliant in blue. 
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Hello there, Jacob Anderson.
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
You know everything, Kit Harington. 

