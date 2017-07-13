The 'Game Of Thrones' Ladies Look Fierce AF At Season 7 Premiere

The red carpet was on fire Wednesday night thanks to the female stars of “Game of Thrones.”

Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Nathalie Emmanuel were just a few of the fabulous women who attended the premiere of Season 7 of the hit HBO series at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. Sequins, jewel tones and pockets ― a far cry from the furs and armor of Westeros ― were some of the top style highlights from the event.

“I love this,” Turner told The Hollywood Reporter of the vibe at the premiere. “We’re all over the place here. Emilia [Clarke] is in Morocco or Spain right now — Star Wars land — and everyone’s all over the place. But when we all get together, it’s a real celebration.”

Sophie Turner Jason LaVeris via Getty Images

Maisie Williams Jason LaVeris via Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Gemma Whelan Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Hannah Murray Jason LaVeris via Getty Images

Indira Varma Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Keisha Castle-Hughes Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Rose Leslie Jason LaVeris via Getty Images

The men didn’t look too bad, either.

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau looking brilliant in blue.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Hello there, Jacob Anderson.