The 'Game Of Thrones' Ladies Look Fierce AF At Season 7 Premiere

The red carpet was on fire Wednesday night thanks to the female stars of “Game of Thrones.”
Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Nathalie Emmanuel were just a few of the fabulous women who attended the premiere of Season 7 of the hit HBO series at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. Sequins, jewel tones and pockets ― a far cry from the furs and armor of Westeros ― were some of the top style highlights from the event.
“I love this,” Turner told The Hollywood Reporter of the vibe at the premiere. “We’re all over the place here. Emilia [Clarke] is in Morocco or Spain right now — Star Wars land — and everyone’s all over the place. But when we all get together, it’s a real celebration.”
The men didn’t look too bad, either.
