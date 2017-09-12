Game of Thrones - Season 8 Theory

I have been watching Game of Thrones over the last seven years and sometimes you forget all of the things that happened in the earlier seasons because it was a long time ago. Another thing, the books do not completely line up with the HBO show or at all, sometimes. So, it is almost impossible to predict what the writers will have up their sleeves for the next season. That does not mean we cannot try to develop our own theories.

Let us catch up with what happen in the last episode of GOT:

http://0.media.dorkly.cvcdn.com/54/42/9534d649a4349a571dcc55a46acdb62d.gif

Due to Gilly reading up on annulments, she found out about the annulled marriage between Rhaegar Targaryen (Daenerys's brother) and Lyanna Stark (Ned Stark's sister). A maester annulled their marriage. Lyanna had died soon after giving birth to a boy or maybe she is still alive? The boy that was born is actually Jon Snow. He was given the Aegon Targaryen. Meaning, he is the nephew of his new lover, the Queen of dragons, Daenerys Targaryen. To be honest, after watching the last episode I came with the idea that Jon was her brother. I had a letting of catching up to do. So, I had to do a little more research. That is seven years worth of catching up. A lot happened in Game of Thrones.

I have developed a couple theories about that we will see during the next season of GOT:

Daenerys stated that she could have children. Here is why i think she said she cannot have kids with Jon for one of two reasons.

1. Daenerys refuses to have kids with anyone other than a family member to keep her bloodline pure.

2. She actually thinks that she can only get pregnant by a member in her family. Since she believes she is the last Targaryen, she deems it is impossible.

I know that Bran Stark said in the last episode he wanted to tell Jon who he really was. I think that Daenerys and Jon (Aegon) or maybe just Daenerys will find out before Bran tells them.

https://media.vanityfair.com/photos/59a3702b18b1f13a7913780e/master/w_690,c_limit/aegon.gif

1. I believe Daenerys will become pregnant. Daenerys and Jon (Aegon) or maybe just Daenerys will find out they are related because she will become pregnant. Daenerys knows or just thinks that she cannot become pregnant unless it is by someone in her family. So she will realize that she is related to Jon because she can only get pregnant by a Targaryen.

2. I do not think this will weird out Daenerys either but it will freak out Jon. That is because Targaryen's are used to marrying their aunts, uncles, siblings, etc. They think that this will keep their bloodline pure. She even thought at one point that she would marry her brother. Remember that scene in the earlier episodes when her brother took off her clothes right before she was going to take a bath? That was weird, right? Well, it was probably normal to her and people like Cersei and Jaime lannister. It seems like Game of Thrones is set in a place where incest is almost normal.