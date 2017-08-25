COMEDY
08/25/2017 05:54 am ET Updated 1 hour ago

'Game Of Thrones' Fans Will Likely Hate Conan's Spoof Finale Preview

Here's what to (probably not) expect from the next episode.

By Lee Moran

Conan O’Brien gave “Game of Thrones” fans a taste of what to possibly expect from the show’s upcoming seventh season finale on Thursday.

And they likely won’t like it.

Poking fun at the epic fantasy drama’s often long drawn-out scenes, the late night host’s spoof “exclusive preview” of Sunday’s final episode contained plenty of pauses. And not much else.

But it did end on somewhat of a high note, with a guest appearance from one of the HBO hit’s most-liked characters.

Check out O’Brien’s spoof above, and the real finale preview below:

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Television Game Of Thrones Comics And Graphic Novels Conan O'brien O'brien
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
'Game Of Thrones' Fans Will Likely Hate Conan's Spoof Finale Preview

CONVERSATIONS