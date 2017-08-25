'Game Of Thrones' Fans Will Likely Hate Conan's Spoof Finale Preview

Conan O’Brien gave “Game of Thrones” fans a taste of what to possibly expect from the show’s upcoming seventh season finale on Thursday.

And they likely won’t like it.

Poking fun at the epic fantasy drama’s often long drawn-out scenes, the late night host’s spoof “exclusive preview” of Sunday’s final episode contained plenty of pauses. And not much else.

But it did end on somewhat of a high note, with a guest appearance from one of the HBO hit’s most-liked characters.