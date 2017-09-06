At this point, there’s little doubt the ice and fire in “Game of Thrones” is all about Tormund and Brienne.

He has the fiery looks ... and she has the icy response ...

It’s a match made in the Seven Heavens.

But while chatting with Seth Meyers on “Late Night” on Tuesday, Brienne actress Gwendoline Christie revealed those Tormund looks don’t stop when the director says cut.

“He likes to continue being in character even off set,” said Christie, talking about Tormund actor Kristofer Hivju.

“He will start chewing a sandwich wildly at me, start masticating wildly at me, really kind of making love to that sandwich as he eyeballs me. So it’s strong. Eyes like lasers pouring right in,” the actress added.

Christie described Tormund’s looks as “possibly the one time that I dissolve without fail.”

She continued, “No one told me that this was gonna happen. In the script it simply said, ‘Tormund gives Brienne a look.’ I was not expecting the power, the magnitude, of intense sexual intention to pour out of a man’s eyes and cover me.”

Fans can only hope those looks continue. Tormund was in a rough spot the last time we saw him in the “Game of Thrones” finale, but perhaps love will get him through.

Gods willing, he’ll make it back to Brienne, and the two will one day have giant, world-conquering monster babies.