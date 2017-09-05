“Game of Thrones” star Nathalie Emmanuel has no time for BS.

A disturbing video recently made rounds showing a white police officer from Cobb County, Georgia, telling a woman that she was safe during a DUI stop because she wasn’t black.

“Remember, we only kill black people,” says the officer in the video.

In response to the footage, the “Game of Thrones” actress tweeted, “Don’t worry we do remember... how can we forget?”

One person tweeted a response to Emmanuel, saying, “Strange that you are an actor but can’t read the sarcasm in his tone.”

The actress handily shut down that defense.

“What are you on about? Sarcasm or not his comments are unacceptable,” Emmanuel wrote.

She continued, “Nice attempt at defending him though... # sarcasm.”

In a press conference last Thursday, Police Chief Mike Register announced the officer involved in the incident would be fired, saying, “I don’t know what is in his heart, but I know what came out of his mouth. We recommend that he be terminated and we are moving forward on that,” according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.