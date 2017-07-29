'Game Of Thrones' Star Sues Former Manager Over Alleged Deception

Has this Lannister not paid his debts, or is he up against King’s Landing–level deceit?

That’s a question for a Los Angeles court after Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister on “Game of Thrones,” filed a suit on Friday against former manager Jill Littman over two contracts, Deadline reported.

The contracts inspired heated language in the filing, where they are referred to repeatedly as “sham documents.”

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images At least he's got two good hands IRL.

Back when he wasn’t such a well-known actor, Coster-Waldau said he and Littman had a verbal agreement wherein he would pay her a standard 10 percent commission on his earnings. However, while Littman was working on the actor’s visa application ― which the Danish actor required for U.S. work opportunities ― Coster-Waldau claims she convinced him to formalize their agreement in writing. He says she led him to believe the contract would have “precisely zero legal impact” on him.

And so Coster-Waldau signed on the dotted line in 2011, and again in 2014.

Since firing Littman in 2015, though, things have gotten stickier. According to TMZ, Littman stands behind the contracts granting her commission on Coster-Waldau’s “Game of Thrones” earnings through the end of the series, which is reportedly paying him $2.6 million per episode for Seasons 7 and 8.