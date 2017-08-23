'Game Of Thrones' Stars Try To Be Funny With Help From 'Sesame Street'

They say laughter is the best medicine. Indeed, during dark or difficult times, it can be therapeutic to take a little break for lightness and fun.

Last week, “Sesame Street” launched Elmo’s #ShareTheLaughter challenge to spread kindness and joy in the world.

The challenge is simple: Tell a funny joke to your friends and family and then encourage them to share their own.

Over the past week, “Sesame Street” has been posting funny videos of cast members heeding Elmo’s challenge. Several other familiar faces also joined in the fun, including “Game of Thrones” favorites Kit Harington and Gwendoline Christie.

“Sesame Street” has paid tribute to “Game of Thrones” in the past. In 2015, the Muppets parodied the series with a short called “Game of Chairs” (below).

The beloved “GOT” heroes aren’t the only celebrities to rise to Elmo’s #ShareTheLaughter challenge. Stars like Kate McKinnon, Ilana Glazer, Padma Lakshmi and Josh Groban have also participated.