Game of Thrones : The Sikhs and The Afghans

An excerpt from The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia and other stories, a soon to be published book by the author about the colorful characters who peopled Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s court.

Triumphant they march through many lands; kettle drums extolling their glory

To the cacophonous trumpeting of their elephants and the neighing of their horses

Countless proud kings there are have been and will be

Unmindful of the Lord, they go to their final resting place, these trappings, left behind

These words, spoken by Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Master, are a cautionary tale about the ephemeral nature of temporal power. Dynasties, powerful beyond imagination have risen and fallen, but this truth endures. This is the story of four great dynasties, The Mughals, The Sadozais and The Barakzais of Afghanistan and the Shukerchakias of The Punjab; some of these were in decline, others in ascendency and some were yet to emerge, when our story begins.

The year was 1739. The Mughal capital, Delhi resounded with the sound of music. On the fabulous Peacock Throne sat the thirty-seven year old Roshan Akhtar, the great-grandson of Aurangzeb. History remembers him as Mohammad Shah ‘Rangile’, or Mohammad Shah the colorful.

Mohammad Shah Rangile was a colorful man indeed, in many ways. A connoisseur of the Arts in general and Classical Music in particular, he is remembered for popularizing the Hindustani Classical genre, known as Khayal, which is the dominant vocal form in North Indian Classical music, even today. He had a galaxy of the finest musicians in his court, most notably, Niamat Khan, known as Sadarang and Firoz Khan, known as Adarang, compositions penned by whom are sung by the leading musicians of the Indian subcontinent to this day. One one of the most popular of these compositions is titled ‘Mohammand Shahh Rangile’ and is often sung in the melody of the rainy season, Miyan Ki Malhar.

The mighty Mughal Empire was past its peak. Rebellions were breaking out everywhere. Just two years earlier, the Marathas, under the leadership of Peshwa Baji Rao had broken off chunks of the Mughal Empire and had had the temerity to mount attacks on the capital itself.

Tumultuous events were about to unfold.

The storm clouds had been gathering in faraway Persia and Khorasan (modern day Afghanistan) for several years. The mighty Kingdom of Persia had been ruled by the Safvid Dynasty since 1502, but the glory days of great emperors like Abbas The Great were over and the Safvids, like the Mughals were in a period of decline. In 1736, the ambitious son of a humble herdsman, who was a great admirer of the mighty Mongol conquerors Genghis Khan and Taimur, convened a Qoroltai or tribal council in modern day Azerbaijan.

A brave warrior and natural leader, he had built around himself a band of freebooters, whose ranks were swelling by the day, as more and more adventurers flocked to his banner, drawn by his military successes in Khorasan, on the outer reaches of the Persian Empire. He entered the service of Shah Thamsap of Persia, and rose to command his armies, eventually marrying the Shah’s sister and becoming the Governor of Khorasan. The herdsman’s son won great victories against the Ottaman Empire, besieging Baghdad and capturing large tracts of Armenia and Georgia. When his military successes aroused Shah Thamsap’s jealousy, the herdsman’s son forced him to abdicate and declared himself regent as the Shah’s son was still a baby.

The Qoroltai was well attended and all the tribes that exercised power in the crumbling Persian Empire were represented. On March 8, 1736, the herdsman’s son was crowned the new Shah of Peria.

His name was Nadir Shah.

While the opulent palaces of Mohammad Shah Rangile echoed with music and poetry, the new Shah of Persia went from strength to strength and turned his attention eastwards.

Khorasan had always been a trouble spot in the Persian Empire. The hardy and warlike tribesmen of Khorasan had never tended to recognize anyone’s authority. The Ghilzai tribe was in open rebellion the region around Kandahar, a situation that the new Shah was unwilling to tolerate. Nadir Shah reached out to Mohammand Shah Rangile, as the Persian and Mughal courts had historical alliances and asked him to close the frontiers around Kabul and the Indus Valley so that the rebels may not flee or seek refuge. The Mughal Emperor received the Persian envoys with great courtesy and promised assistance bud did absolutely nothing for a year, largely because his regional governors and generals sympathized with the Afghans, rather than the Persians.

Nadir Shah was furious and decided to march upon Delhi.

In May 1738 he attacked Northern Afghanistan, capturing Ghazni, Kabul, Jalalabad and Peshawar in quick succession. In January 1739, he captured Lahore, defeating the forces of the Mughal Governor Zakriya Khan, the great enemy of the Sikhs.

In February 1739, Nadir Shah captured Sirhind and moved towards Delhi, completely routing a Mughal force of over a hundred thousand at Karnal, who outnumbered the invaders two to one. Mohammad Shah Rangile surrendered to Nadir Shah, thirteen days after the Battle of Karnal and handed over the keys of Delhi to him.

The following account appears in John Clark Marshman’s History of India, Volume I, published I 1836 :

He entered Delhi in March, 1739, in company with the Emperor, and took up his residence in the palace. On the succeeding day a report of his death was spread abroad, and the citizens rose on the Persians, of whom a thousand perished in the tumult, which continued throughout the night. The next morning Nadir mounted his horse and went forth to restore order, but the first sight which met his eye was the mangled corpses of his soldiers ; at the same time he himself was assailed with missiles from the windows, and a favourite officer was struck dead at his side. Unable any longer to restrain his fury, he issued orders for a general massacre of the inhabitants. For several hours the metropolis of India presented a scene of violence, lust, and bloodshed, and 8,000 are said to have fallen under the swords of the infuriated soldiery; yet so complete was Nadir's discipline, that every sword was sheathed the moment he issued the order.

The massacre stopped when Mohammad Shah Rangile begged for mercy. Nadir Shah remained in Delhi for three months. Mohammad Shah Rangile was forced to hand over the keys of his royal treasury, and lost the fabulous Peacock Throne, the pride of the Mughal court, to the Persian Emperor. Among a trove of other fabulous jewels, Nadir Shah took the Koh-i-Noor, or the Mountain of Light, reputed to be the largest diamond in the world and the Darya-ye Noor or the Sea of Light, another fabulous diamond. The Persian troops left Delhi at the beginning of May 1739, taking with them thousands of elephants, horses and camels, loaded with the booty they had collected. The plunder seized from India was so rich that Nadir Shah suspended taxes in Persia for a period of three years following his return!

Sir Mortimer Durand, in his book, Nadir Shah, describes the scene in Herat, a prominent city in Khorasan, upon the return of the Persian Emperor from Delhi:

When he arrived in Herat, all was ready for the great display. In the open space before the Diwan Khaneh, or place of audience, was pitched the royal pavilion. It was a vast tent, covered with fine scarlet cloth and lined with green satin. In it were displayed the Peacock Throne of the Moghuls, another throne which Nadir had used before his expedition to India, others again which had belonged to some of the rulers he had conquered. All were richly carved, and inlaid with gold and gems and ivory. Around them were displayed many other specimens of Indian jewel work, sets of harness, swords and sword sheaths, spears and maces, quivers and shields.

The walls of the tent itself were adorned with representations of birds and beasts, and trees and flowers, all formed of pearls and gems. The poles which upheld the pavilion were encrusted with jewels, and even the tent pins were of massive gold. Proclamation was made by beat of drum throughout the city and the camp that this magnificent exhibition, such as had never before been seen in any age or country,' was open to all; and the people of Herat and the soldiery came in their thousands to gaze and wonder.

On their return to Persia, as they passed through the Punjab, the Shah’s forces had encountered bands of Sikhs around the Chenab river, who had offered stiff resistance and impressed the Shah with their valor. It is said that the following exchange took place between Nadir Shah and the defeated Zakriya Khan about the Sikhs :

Nadir Shah: Who are these mischief-makers? Zakariya Khan: They are a group of fakirs who visit their Guru’s tank (Amritsar) twice a year and bathing in it disappear. Nadir Shah: Where do they live? Zakariya Khan: Their houses are their saddle. Nadir Shah: Take care; the day is not distant when these rebels will take possession of the country.

The story of this exchange is probably apocryphal; the book Warrior Saints by Amandeep Singh Madra and Parmjit Singh attributes the above quote to John Malcom in his Sketch Of The Sikhs, but I was unable to find it in the book. Malcom, does however has this to say:

the Sikhs … are stated to have added both to their wealth and reputation, by harassing and plundering the rear of Nadir Shah's army, which, when it returned to Persia, was encumbered with spoil, and marched, from a contempt of its enemies, with a disregard to all order.

This was the first encounter between the Sikhs and the Persian forces, which included a large complement of the Afghans of Khorasan.

Many more were to follow.

----------------X----------------------

In the years when Nadir Shah was consolidating his power and readying himself to claim the throne of Persia, Khorasan was in ferment. The rough, barren land was a sea of shifting alliances between rival tribes, forever jockeying for power and influence. In 1722, a son was born to Muhammed Zaman Khan Abdali, the governor of Herat, and his wife Zarghuna Alakozai. His family were from the Sadozai section of the Popalzai clan of the Abdalis. Ahmad Shah's mother was from the Alakozai clan of the Abdalis. In 1729, after Nader Shah invaded Khorasan, the young Ahmad Shah, whose father had perished in battle shortly after his birth, fled with his family south to Kandahar and took refuge with the Ghilzais. He and his brother, Zulfikar, viewed as future rivals, were imprisoned by Hussain Hotaki, the Ghilzai ruler of Kandahar. In 1731, Nadir Shah began enlisting the Abdali tribesmen from Herat into his army, recognizing their warlike nature and renown for bravery. Ahmad Shah and his brother were freed by Nadir Shah when he captured Kandahar on his way to Delhi in 1738 and recruited into his service. The Ghilzais were expelled from Kandahar and the Abdalis began to settle in the city.

Olaf Caroe in his excellent account, The Pathans, writes about the rise of the Abdalis in Nadir Shah’s service. :

Impressed with their gallant bearing he treated them generously; Ahmad shortly rejoined him to serve as an officer in the new corps of Afghan mercenaries which the usurper (Nadir Shah) was now raising. This Afghan contingent became the corps d’elite of Nadir’s army, of which the Abdalis formed the largest support. Estimates of the strength off this core very between 4000 and 16,000 all accounts agree that the Afghan corps of horse formed Nadir’s bodyguard in whom alone he had complete reliance. This body of men accompanied matter to India and participated in all the dangers and and successes off that campaign. The murder of a number of them by the Delhi mob set the conqueror at flashing point and let him in his fury to order the frightful massacre of Delhi.

Ahmad Shah proved himself in Nader Shah's service and was promoted from personal attendant to Nadir Shah to commander of a four thousand strong unit of the Abdali cavalry. His men displayed great valor and literally saved Nadir Shah’s skin, when he was attacked by Afridi tribesmen in the Khyber Pass, eager to relieve him of his plunder, when he was returning to Persia from Delhi.

Nadir Shah doted on his Afghan Corps to such an extent that it caused great jealousy among his Persian courtiers, particularly among the Qizilbash, and Caroe is of the opinion that it contributed to Nadir Shah’s assassination by Mohammed Kuli Khan Qajar in 1747, who went on to capture the throne of Persia. Nadir Shah had got wind of a plot against him by his Persian guards and he ordered his Afghan Corps to arrest them pre-emptively. The orders were overheard by a spy who informed Mohammad Kuli Khan and his fellow conspirator Salih Khan, the steward of Nadir Shah’s household.

In Caroes words :

Nadir was murdered in his tent in 1747 some years after his return from India. At this time the Abdali contingent off the Afghan corpse was commanded by Ahmad Khan. Hearing a tumult, Ahmad and his men rushed towards the standard thinking to protect their king. Their way was barred by strong forces off Qizilbash greatly out numbering the Afghans but Ahmad Khan, bound in a loyal cause hacked his way through and entered the Royal tent only to find Nadir’s headless trunk lying in a pool of blood. The Abdali devotion to the king was real and they were overcome by mixed emotions horror over the loss of a trusted chief and shame that they whom he trusted had failed him. They found the time to give expression to their grief and then once more fought their way through and taking to horse made off to Kandahar.

Ahmad Khan might have been devastated by the murder of his mentor and king but his death created a huge opportunity for the young chief. Nadir Shah had extended Persian rule far to the East, capturing Kandahar, Kabul, Multan, Derajat and Peshawar, which had had all been Mughal provinces. During his flight to Kandahar, Ahmad Shah was able to capture a Persian convoy, carrying much of the treasure that Nadir Shah had looted during the Delhi campaign, including the fabulous Koh-i-noor. Upon arriving in Kandahar, Ahmad Khan deposed the ruler, Nur Muhammad Alizai and took control of the province.

In October 1747, the chiefs of the dominant Abdali and Ghilzai tribes met near Kandahar for a Loya Jirga or tribal council to choose a leader. The proceedings of the council are colorfully described in Brigadier General Sir Percy Sykes’ History of Afghanistan :

The chiefs of the Abdali and Ghilzai tribes then assembled at the tomb of Shaykh Seurk, in the neighbourhood of Kandahar, to decide upon the formation of a regular government for an independent Afghanistan. The question as to who should be elected Shah created dissensions between rival Chiefs, each of whom loudly pressed his own claims on the Assembly, Ahmad Khan had been present at eight of these tumultuous meetings, without bringing forward his own claims or indeed offering any opinion on the subjects discussed. Such was the position when the highly respected dervish who was the guardian of the tomb rose and exclaimed : " Why all these verbose words? Allah has created Ahmad Khan, a much greater man than any of you; he belongs to the most noble of all Afghan families. Maintain therefore the work of Allah or fear his wrath.”

Haji Jamal Khan, who was perhaps the most influential Chief present at the meeting, upon hearing this speech, immediately withdrew his claims in favour of the Sadozai Chief. Thereupon the dervish, after pouring a measure of wheat on his head, formed a wreath of straw and, crowning Ahmad Khan with it, pronounced, " May this serve you as a diadem! " By this ceremony, signifying that abundance and prosperity would attend him, the kingdom of Afghanistan was founded by the Abdali Chief, aged twenty-three years, who assumed the title of Ahmad Shah.

Olaf Caroe, offers a no less colorful but slightly more cynical version. According to him, the powerful chiefs decided that the callow youth, who came from the Saddozai clan, a weak branch of the Popalzai clan would be fairly pliable and could be easily deposed. He quotes herethe account contained in the autobiography of Amir Abdurrahman, who ruled Afghanistan decades after these events:

Agreeing on this all took pieces of grass in their mouths as a token that they were his cattle and beasts of burden and throwing pieces of cloth round their necks as a sign of willingness to be lead, submitted to his rule and gave him powers of life and death.

Haji Jamal Khan, whose decision to withdraw from the race was an important factor in Ahmad Khan’s ascension belonged to the powerful Barakzai clan and he became the new ruler’s Wazir or Prime Minister, with the understanding that the position would be hereditary and would lay the foundation of a strong alliance between the Saddozais and the Barakzais.

The new ruler of Afganistan took the title Dur-i-Durran or Pearl of Pearls and the Abdalis were from then on known as the Durranis.

----------------X----------------------

Ahmad Shah Durrani ruled Afghanistan for twenty-six years, from 1747 to 1773. During his reign, he crossed the Indus eight times to attack and plunder the Punjab, his forays taking him all the way to Delhi. His first two expeditions, conducted between in in 1748 and 1749 , the primary purpose of which was to consolidate his hold over Peshawar and other territories east of the Indus, in his own name. He sacked Lahore and Sind in these expeditions, forcing the weak Mughal Emperor, Ahmad Shah Bahadur, the son of Mohammad Shah Rangile, to accept his control over them.

Ahmad Shah Durrani’s third invasion of the Punjab took place in 1751. He defeated and then pardoned the governor of Lahore, Muin-ul-Mulk, who is notorious in Sikh history for his brutal repression and is better known as Mir Mannu. The Mughal Emperor sued for peace and formally ceded the Punjab and Multan to Ahmad Shah Durrani and Muin-ul-Mulk governed it in his name.

The death of Muin-ul-Mulk brought the appointment of Adina Beg as governor of Lahore, whose loyalties lay with the Mughals. Ahmad Shah Durrani attacked Punjab a fourth time in 1756 and took control of Lahore as well as Delhi, where he deposed Alamgir II, the then Mughal Emperor and married his son Taimur Mirza to the Emperor’s daughter, extracting the provinces of Punjab and Sind as dowry. In the summer of 1757, he set out to return home, laden with plunder worth twelve million rupees.

Contemporary accounts state that Durrani’s own booty was loaded on twenty-eight thousand elephants, camels, mules and bullocks, followed by eithty thousand soldiers on horse and foot, who carried their own spoils. Taimur was int he vanguard, followed closely by his father.

As a young commander of the Afghan Corps in Nadir Shah’s army, Durrani had already encountered the Sikhs when they had attacked the Persian army returning from Delhi, laden with loot, decades earlier. Durrani’s rich, slow moving caravan was too juicy a target. Bands of Sikh horsemen closed in and relieved Taimur of much of his booty. Ala Singh, of the Phulkian Misl (one of the Sikh confederacies) and the founder of the state of Patiala plundered the Afghans at Sanawar and Malerkotla. The Sikhs would employ their usual hit and run tactics, attacking swiftly on horseback and retreating before the Afghans could retaliate. In fury, Durrani attacked the city of Amritsar to exact revenge from the Sikhs, destroyed the Sri Harmandir Sahib and filled the pool around it with the entrails of slaughtered cows. Leaving Taimur in charge of Lahore, with ten-thousand troops, the angry Durrani set out homewards.

His travails had not yet ended. As he proceeded westward, his flanks were harried and attacked repeatedly by more Sikh bands, commanded by a relatively unknown Sikh chief known as Charat Singh.

This was the first meeting between Sadozai and Shukerchakia. It was by no means going to be the last.

Tensions between the Sikhs and the Afghans continued to simmer. The desecration of the Sri Harmandir Sahib roused the Sikhs and Baba Deep Singh of the Shaheed Misl decided to rally a force and rebuild the shrine. Taimur dispatched a large force under the command of his general Jahan Khan to thwart Baba Deep Singh’s designs. A pitched battle ensured in which Bab Deep Singh died and the Harmandir Sahib was desecrated again. The Sikhs rallied to the banner of Jassa Singh, the leader of the Ahluwalia Misl, who formed an alliance with Adina Beg and routed the Afghans at a village called Mahilpur. Taimur responded with a bigger force, which was also routed and marauding bands of Sikhs were emboldened to attack and plunder the outskirts of Lahore.

Adina Beg was no ally of the Sikhs and his treachery set into motion, a train of events that were to have a far reaching impact on the history of the Punjab. By then the Marathas, a power from central India had become the virtual masters of Delhi. Adina Beg invited them to invade Punjab in 1758, and convinced the Sikh Sardars to form an alliance with them. The Afghan army fled Laohre and a triumphant Raghunath Rao, the Maraha general entered the city , accompanied by the Sikh Sardars. The Marathas extracted rich tribute from Lahore and returned to Delhi, leaving the city in the control of the Sikhs after Adina Beg passed away, later in 1758.

The Marathas entered the Punjab again in 1759 and when Jahan Khan and his Afghan forces crossed the Indus, defeated him again with the help of the Sikh sardars. The victory was a pyrrhic one. The growing strength of the Marathas and the Sikhs and the recent reverses suffered by Taimur and Jahan Khan had got Ahmad Shah Durrani’s attention.

Retribution, was not long in coming.

Ahmad Shah Durrani He declared a jihad (Islamic holy war) against the Marathas, and warriors from various Pashtun tribes, as well as other tribes such as the Baloch, Tajiks, and Muslims from South Asia answered his call. By 1759, Durrani and his army, which numbered sixty thousand, had crossed the Indus the fifth time and reached Lahore. The Sikhs skirmished with him and wounded their old enemy, General Jahan Khan, but eventually gave way and let him proceed towards Delhi.

A game of cat and mouse between the Marathas and Durrani began. Durrani received intelligence about a large Maratha army on its way from the South and decided to wait at Aligarh. The Sikhs, under the leadership of Jassa Singh Ahluwalia took advantage of the stalemate and occupied the suburbs of Delhi, withdrawing after the Marathas paid them thirty thousand rupees.

The stalemate continued until January 14, 1761, when Durrani clashed with the Marathas on the famous battleground of Panipat, where long ago, the foundation of the Mughal Empire had been laid by Babar.

The Third Battle of Panipat had begun.

Brigadier General Sykes describes the determination of the Maratahs in his book :

At dawn on this day, with the ends of their turbans flowing loose and their

faces anointed with saffron, to signify death or victory, the Maratha army

drew up outside the camp. Their centre was composed of the household cavalry. On the left was Ibrahim Khan with his artillery and French-trained Sepoys, and on the right were the contingents of Holkar and Sindia.

The valor of the Marathas came to naught. They were routed by the Afghans and their power was shattered forever. The irony was that it was not the victorious Sadozai King, Ahmad Shah Durrani, who benefited from the defeat of the Marathas. The ultimate beneficiary of Durrani’s victory would be born almost two decades later, in the house of Shukerchak.

Again from Sykes’ book:

The third battle of Panipat was one of the decisive battles of the world. Had the Afghans been defeated and driven across the Indus, all India would have paid tribute to the Marathas. But their overthrow on this stricken field weakened their power for a generation, dealing a fatal blow to the prestige of the Peshwa. For Ahmad Shah, Panipat was a Pyrrhic victory which brought no commensurate political gains, although it won him fame and prestige. His soldiers, laden with booty, insisted on returning to their homes. Accordingly, after extracting as much money as possible at Delhi, where he nominated Ali Gauhur, son of the murdered Alamgir, as Emperor, under the title of Shah Alam, Ahmad Shah marched back to the highlands of Afghanistan.

In March 1761, Durrani belong the journey home. Throughout their passage through the Punjab, they would be attacked repeated by bands of twenty to thirty Sikh horsemen, who would swiftly attack, discharge their muskets and gallop off. At night they would attack the Afghan camp and make off with their booty. They managed to free over two thousand Hindu women who had been seized by the Afghans and returned them to their families.

After the departure of Durrani, the Sikhs continued to flex their muscle and for a brief time, Sikhs became the masters of Lahore. The festival of Divali was celebrated with great joy and jubilation in 1761.

The jubilation was to be rather short lived. In 1762, Ahmad Shah Durrani launched his sixth invasion. He had been watching the growing power of the Sikhs with unease and decided that it was finally time to punish them for years of defiance.

J.D.Cunningham, in his History of The Sikhs, describes the next encounter between the Afghans and the Sikhs :

He reached Lahore towards the end of 1762, and the Sikhs retired to the South of the Sutlej, perhaps with some design of joining their brethren who were watching Sirhind, and of overpowering Zain Khan the governor, before they should be engaged with Ahmad Shah himself; but in two long and rapid marches from Lahore, by way of Ludhiana, the king came up with the Sikhs when they were about to enter into action with his lieutenant. He gave them a total defeat, and the Muhammadans were as active in pursuit as they had been ardent in the attack. The Sikhs are variously reported to have lost from twelve to twenty-five thousand men, and the rout is still familiarly known as the 'Ghulu Ghara', or great disaster.

The Shah made a Hindu, named Kabuli Mai, his governor of Lahore, and … gratified his own resentment, and indulged the savage bigotry of his followers, by destroying the renewed temples of Amritsar, by polluting the pool with slaughtered cows, by encasing numerous pyramids with the heads of decapitated Sikhs, and by cleansing, the walls of desecrated mosques with the blood of his infidel enemies.

It is estimated that roughly a third of all Sikhs were killed in the Vadda Ghallughara or the great massacre of 1762. The casualties included thousands of women, children and the elderly, who were trying to escape the Afghans’ wrath. However, the Sikhs were far from defeated. Cunningham continues to say :

The Sikhs were not cast down; they received daily accessions to their numbers; a vague feeling they were a people had arisen among them; all were bent on revenge, and their leaders were ambitious of dominion and of fame.

In fact the slaughter had the effect of uniting the Sikhs and strengthening their resolve to resist the Afghans.

Durrani spent the rest of the year in the Punjab, made peace with the Marathas and captured the province of Kashmir with the help of the Raja of Jammu before returning to Afghanistan in December, 1762, leaving various lieutenants behind to govern in his name.

As expected, the Sikh Sardars launched campaigns against Durrani’s governors as soon as his back was turned; Hari Singh Bhangi took the Afghan state of Kasur; Jassa Singh Ahluwalia took the Jalandhar Doab; Sirhind was recaptured by the Sikhs and Charat Singh Shukerchakia defeated General Jahan Khan at Sialkot. The Sikhs had become the masters of the Punjab, from the Indus to the Yamuna!

The Durrani Shah was not going to sit idly while the Sikhs divested him of his former territories. In October 1764, he crossed the Indus for the seventh time, with a force of thirty thousand including a large contingent of Baluchi tribesmen, excited by the prospect of Jihad. An invaluable account of this expedition has been written by Qazi Nur Mohammad, who accompanied the Shah on this expedition, in a work titled the Jangnama. The following excerpt from the Jangnama documents the entry of the Afghans into Amritsar on December 1, 1764 :

When the Shah arrived at the Chakk (Amritsar) there was not a single Kafir (Sikh) to be seen there. But a few of them had remained in an enclosure (the bunga of the Akal Takht) so that they might spill their own blood. And they sacrificed their lives for the Guru. When they saw the renowned Shah and the army of Islam] they all came out of the enclosure. They were only thirty in number. They had not a grain of fear in them. They had neither the fear of slaughter nor the dread of death.

The Sikhs had melted away and Durrani destroyed the Sri Harmandir Sahib yet again and ravaged the Punjab, unable to exact a lot from the impoverished residents. Ala Singh submitted to him and was confirmed as Raja, promising to pay tribute to Durrani, who decided to return home after being unable to engage the Sikhs in battle. As soona s he crossed the Sutlej, the Sikh Sardars pounced upon the Afghans, once again employing their much feared guerilla tactics and harrying him until he left the Punjab.

Qazi Nur Muhammad was so impressed by the gallantry of the Sikhs that he devoted a section of his book to recording his impressions of them, in a chapter titled ," The Bravery of the Dogs in a Religious War and in General.”

In the Qazi’s words:

Do not call the dogs (the Sikhs) dogs, because they are lions, and are courageous like lions in the field of battle. How can a hero, who roars like a lion in the field of battle, be called a dog? If you wish to learn the art of war, come face to face with them in the field. They will demonstrate it to you in such a way that one and all will praise them for it. If you wish to learn the science of war, O swordsman, learn from them how to face an enemy like a hero and to get safely out of action. Singh is a title. If you do not know the Hindustani language, the word Singh means a lion. Truly they are like lions in battle, and at the time of peace they surpass Hatim in generosity.

When they take the sword in their hands, they overrun they country from Hind to Sind. Nobody then stands in opposition to them, however much strong he may be. When they manipulate the spear they shatter the ranks of the enemy, and when they raise the heads of their spears into the sky, they would pierce even through the Caucasus. When they adjust the strings of their Chachi bows and place in them the enemy-killing arrows and pull the strings to their ears, the body of the enemy begins of shiver with fear. When their battle-axe falls upon the armor of their opponents, that armor becomes their coffin.

The body of every one of them is like the piece of a rock, and, in physical grandeur, every one of them is more than fifty persons. During a battle when they take their guns in their hands, they come jumping into the field of action, roaring like lions. They tear the chests of many and shed the blood of several in dust. It is said that the musket is a weapons of ancient days. It, however, appears to be the creation of these dogs rather than of the great Socrates. Although there are so many of tufangchis (musketeers), but nobody can excel them in its use. To the right and to the left, and in front and towards the back, they go on firing regularly. If you do not believe in what I say, you may inquire of the brave swordsman who would tell you more than myself and would praise them for their fighting. The fact that they grappled with thirty thousand heroes bears witness to my statement.

When their armies take to flight, do not take it as an actual flight. It is a war-tactic of theirs. Beware, beware of them for a second time. The object of this trick is that when the furious enemy runs after them, he is separated from his main army and from his reinforcements. Then they turn back to face their pursuers and set fire even to water.

Leaving aside their mode of fighting, hear you another point in which they excel all of other fighting people. In no case would they slay a coward, nor would they put an obstacle in the way of a fugitive. They do not plunder the wealth and ornaments of a woman, be she a wealthy lady or a maid-servant. There is no adultery amongst these dogs, nor are these mischievous people given to thieving . . . There is no thief at all amongst these dogs, nor is there any house-breaker born amongst these miscreants. They do not make friends with adulterers and house-breakers . . . If you are not conversant with their religion. I tell you that the Sikhs are the disciples of the Guru, and that august Guru lived at Chak (Amritsar). The ways and manners of these people received their impetus from Nanak who showed the Sikhs a separate path He was succeeded by Gobind Singh. From him they received the title of Singh. They are not from amongst the Hindus. These miscreants have a separate religion of their own.

After the Durrani Shah’s departure, the Sikh Sardars mounted many ambitious expeditions, retaking Lahore and once again plundering the suburbs of Delhi. They also tried to make inroads into Multan, but had to abandon their designs because trouble was brewing again in the Northwest.

Ahmad Shah Durrani was on the move again, vowing to settle the Sikh question once and for all. He entered Lahore in December 22, 1766 and tried to make peace with the Sikh governor Lehna Singh, who rebuffed his attempts. Jahan Khan was sent to take Amritsar but suffered heavy losses at the hands of the Sikhs, until the Shah himself arrived with reinforcements and took the city. This time however, he chose not to destroy the Harmandir Sahib, possibly having learned by then that it would serve only to rally the Sikhs. He made a few desultory attempts to engage the Sikhs, who refused to be drawn into open conformation, and returned home in frustration.

The Sikh campaigns restarted inevitable, as soon as he left and by the end of 1767, the Sikh Sardars were the undisputed masters of the Punjab, yet again.

Ahmad Shah Durrani made a final attempt to re-take the Punjab, launching his ninth invasion in 1769, which was quite inconsequential. Suffering from cancer in his final days, he passed away in October 1772.

Brigadier General Sykes, in his book talks about the legacy of Ahmad Shah Durrani :

The death of this great soldier forms a convenient point to pause and to look back on his remarkable career. The country, now termed Afghanistan, had merely consisted of a congeries of petty states, ruled by tyrannical Chiefs, who were frequently at war with one another. Later, it became provinces of great empires which were ruled by foreign conquerors and their descendants. Later again, it was a dismembered country, with its provinces held by three neighbouring states. Now, for the first time in its chequered history, Afghanistan became an independent state, ruled by a monarch whose high descent and warlike qualities made him peculiarly acceptable to his aristocratic and virile Chiefs, as well as to his warlike subjects in general. In short, he possessed all the qualities that enabled him successfully to found the kingdom of Afghanistan.

These lines are from one of the most famous poems written by Ahmad Shah Durrani , titled Love Of A Nation, in his native Pashto:

By blood, we are immersed in love of you. The youth lose their heads for your sake. I come to you and my heart finds rest. Away from you, grief clings to my heart like a snake. I forget the throne of Delhi when I remember the mountain tops of my Afghan land. If I must choose between the world and you, I shall not hesitate to claim your barren deserts as my own.

The Sadozais reached the peak of their power under the leadership of Ahmad Shah Durrani. It was not apparent at the time of his death, but their fortunes were about to decline precipitously.

A new chapter in the Game of Thrones, was about to begin

--------------------X------------------------------------------------------------------

Ahmad Shah Durrani was succeeded by his son, Timur Shah, who was the Governor of Herat at the time of this father’s death. His ascension was challenged by his older brother Sulayman Mirza, who was in control of Kandahar. Timur Shah prevailed, but decided to shift his capital form Kandahar to Kabul. One of his first acts was to confirm as Wazir, Payanda Khan, the head of the powerful Barakzai tribe, whose father Haji Jamal Khan had been instrumental in Ahmad Shah’s being elected leader and who had also served as Wazir.

Timur was no military genius like his father. By 1786, he had practically lost the province of Sind and his reign was roiled by a series of conspiracies against him. His eastern territories continued to be in a state of flux; the Mughal emperor had been reduced to living in Allahabad as a puppet of the British, who were steadily advancing their control westwards. The eastern Afghan empire was roamed freely by ands of Sikhs, Jats, Rohillas and Marathas, who plundered the populace with impunity.

The Sikh Sardars became the clear masters of the lands between the Indus and the Yamuna and the Misls started to grow in power and influence. The Bhangis captured Lahore and Amrtisar and the Ramgarhias took control of the Hill States like Kangra, Nurpur, Chamba and Mandi. The Nakkais took control of the westernmost territories of the Punjab. The Shukerchakias, less powerful, expanded around their center at Gujranwala. Across the Sutlej, the Sikh Misls of the Malwa like the Phulkians, began to expand eastwards and became a source of terror to the people living between the Yamuna and the Ganga.

The British traveler George Forster, who was a keen observer of the Sikhs and somewhat prophetically predicted their rise provides a snapshot of the activities of the Sikh Sardars in his Journey from Bengal to England, published in 1798 :

This district, by its approach to the head of the Punjab, lies wholly at the mercy of the Sicques, who are I think the plainest dealers in the world. The fort of Sebah, standing pleasantly on the brink of a rivulet, lay on our road; and in passing it, I saw two Sicque cavaliers strike a terror into the chief and all his people, though shut up within their fort. They had been sent to collect the tribute which the Sicques have imposed on all the mountain chiefs from the Ganges to Jumoo and offended at the delay of the payment, these high spoken men were holding to the frightened Hindoos, that style of language, which one of our provincial magistrates would direct at a gipsey, or sturdy beggar.

In 1782, the Sikh Sardars, ever bolder, made an expedition to Delhi. Sardar Baghel Singh established a camp in Delhi and built four Gurdwaras, Sis Ganj Sahib, Bangla Sahib, Rakabganj Sahiband Bala Sahib.

The Sadozai King, Timur Shah, nominally ruled over the Punjab, but he exercised no real control. In 1791 he successfully pre-empted an attempt on his life by the commander of the guard of his harem, but died in 1793, possibly as a result of being poisoned.

Timur Shah left behind thirty-six children, of whom twenty-three were sons, several Governors of various provinces. Fierce jockeying started among the sons for the right to succeed, until the issue was settled by Payanda Khan Barakzai, Timur Shah’s Wazir. In the role of kingmaker, Payanda Khan espoused the claim of Zaman Mirza, the fifth son of Timur Shah and the governor of Kabul. Zaman Mirza was the son of Timur’s favorite queen, who belonged to the Yusufzai tribe. Several rival princes were arrested and the wily Barakzai chief convinced all the tribal leaders to confirm the succession of Zaman Mirza, the new Sadozai king, now known as Shah Zaman.

Unbeknownst to the Sadozai king, other powers were beginning to emerge in the Punjab.

The rise of the Shukerchakias deserves a more in-depth treatment than this piece can provide, given its focus on the interaction between the Sikhs and the Afghans. A much abbreviated account is provided here:

Charhat Singh was the founder of the Shukerchakia Misl. The son of Sardar Naudh Singh, he broke away from the Faizullapuria Misl and left his ancestral village of Sukkarchakk and established himself at Gujranwala, where his daring and leadership qualities brought him a large following of Sikhs. He personally led his men on constant marauding expeditions and fought in multiple skirmishes with Ahmad Shah Durrani during his nine invasions of the Punjab, winning battles at Eminabad, Wazirabad and Sialkot. He and his men also saw action against Durrani at the Vadda Ghallughara. After the departure of Ahmad Shah, he captured various territories in the western extremities of the Punjab. Most notably he captured the The Salt Range of Kheora and Miani , a large source of revenue, arousing the animosity of the Bhangi sardars who considered these areas within their own. Their antagonism came into the open when Charhat Singh and the Bhangi sardars took up opposing sides in a succession fight in Jammu. The rival Sikh armies marched into Jammu in 1770. Charhat Singh was fatally wounded when his own matchlock exploded.

The open conflicts between the various Misls were only to accelerate in the years that followed.

Charat Singh was succeeded by his son Maha Singh, who continued in the same vein as his father, constantly engaging in armed conflicts in a quest for wealth and territory. On November 13, 1780, when he returned from an attack on a town called Rasulnagar, he was informed that he had become a father. He decided on naming the boy Ranjit (which means victorious in battle) in honor of his victory that day. Like his father he got embroiled in the internecine conflicts of Jammu, largely motivated by the state’s riches. He sacked Jammu in an alliance with Jai Singh, the leader of the Kanhaya Misl, but had a falling out with him after refusing the share the riches looted form Jammu. Maha Singh fought the Kanhayas at Batala, killing Gurbaksh Singh the only son of Jai Singh Kanyaha.

In a strange twist of fate, Sada Kaur, the widow of Gurbaksh Singh Kanhaya, a woman of great vision, decided to make peace with the Shukerchakias and betrothed her daughter Mehtab Kaur, to Ranjit Singh, the son of the man who had slain her husband.

This chain of events had no seeming connection with the fortunes of the Sadozai dynasty in faraway Kabul, but the alliance between the Kanhayas and the Shukerchakias was destined to rock the Sadozai throne.

Just around the time when Maha Singh passed away, leaving Ranjit Singh, a young lad of twelve at the head of the Shukerchakia Misl, Shah Zaman the Sadozai king of Afghanistan, was in the process of consolidating power with the help of his Barakzai Wazir, Payanda Khan.

Shah Zaman was more ambitious than his father and aspired to restore the Afghan Empire to the glory days it had enjoyed under his grandfather. Although he also had to deal with various rebellions in Khorasan and other parts of his empire, his fondest hope was to regain control over the Afghan territories east of the Indus, which were now effectively in the hands of the Sikhs.

Finally in 1795, Shah Zaman crossed the Indus to recapture the holy muslim town of Hasan Abdal, which was by then in the hands of the Shukerchakias. A rebellion by his brother Mahmud caused him to return hastily to Kabul. He made attempts to recapture the Punjab again in 1797 and 1798, each time managing to take Lahore with the help of Nizamuddin Khan, the Nawab of Kasur.

By early 1799, the young Ranjit Singh, who had by then married Mehtab Kaur was actively engaged in expanding his power with the support and guidance of his mother-in-law, the matriarch of the Kanhaya Misl, a womn of greta capability and vision.

Olaf Caroe, in The Pathans, draws upon Cunningham’s History of the Sikhs to describe an encounter between the Sadozai King and the young Shukerchakia chief :

Some restless skirmishing took place but the designs of Mahmud, who had obtained the support of Persia, again withdrew the ill-fated king to the west, and he quitted Lahore in the beginning of 1799. During tins second invasion the character of Ranjit Singh seems to have impressed itself, not only on other Sikh leaders, hut on the Durrani Shah. Ranjit coveted Lahore, which was associated in the minds of men with the Possession of power. Zaman, unable to cross his heavy artillery over the flooded Jhelum, he made it known to the aspiring chief that their transmission would be an acceptable service. As many pieces of cannon as could he readily extricated were sent after the Shah and Ranjit Singh procured what he wanted, a royal investiture in the capital of the Punjab.

Khushwant Singh, in his History of the Sikhs vigorously contests the version presented in Olaf’s history, which suggest that the investiture of Ranjit Singh as Maharaja of the Punjab in Lahore was a direct result of his helping Shah Zaman. It is possible that Shah Zaman’s acquiescence conferred some legitimacy upon his investiture, but it is a well documented fact that Ranjit Singh took Lahore the hard way, wresting control of the city from the Bhangi Sardars. Succinctly stated, Lahore had not been Shah Zaman’s to bequeath upon anyone from some time now.

In Kabul the intrigues between the sons of Timur Shah escalated and set into motion a chain of events that would culminate in the fall of the Sadozais, paving the way for two new dynasties to rise; The Barakzais in Afghanistan and the Shukerchakias in The Punjab.

The autobiography of Amir Abdurrehman, which yielded a colorful description of the election of Ahmad Shah as the ruler of the Afghans, similarly has a brief, yet searing account of the follies of the Sadozai family.

In 1799, Shah Zaman learned of a conspiracy that was being hatched by several of his Chiefs, who had been sidelined by the young king. The ringleaders of the conspiracy, including Payanda Khan ,head of the powerful Barakzai tribe, were executed. One of Payanda Khans’s sons, Fatteh Khan escaped and joined forces with Shah Zaman’s rebellious half-brother, Mahmud. In the year 1800, Shah Zaman was attacked and defeated by Mahmud with Fatteh Khan’s help and support. Anticipating the worst, Shah Zaman managed to hide several precious jewels including the Koh-i-noor, before he was captured and sent to Kabul, In the time honored Afghan tradition of rendering your enemy incapable of retaliating, Shah Zaman was blinded by his half-brother and the Barakzais. After various misadventures, the blind Shah Zaman limped into the Punjab, crossed the Sutlej and sought refuge with the British.

Fatteh Khan Barakza was named Wazir. In September, 1801, Shah Shujah, the brother of Shah Zaman was entrenched at Peshawar, which had been his father Timur Shah’s summer capital. Wazir Fatteh Khan attacked Peshawar and took it, but Shah Shujah was able to escape. In 1803, with the assistance of Shir Mohammad, one of Mahmud’s generals, Shah Shujah was able to seize the throne from his half-brother Mahmud, who he captured but decided to spare. With the help of Fatteh Khan, who had been replaced as Wazir by Shir Mohamamd, Shah Shuja negotiated the exit of Mahmud’s son, Kamran from Kandahar, where he had been governor. Shah Shuja had a golden opportunity to mend fences with the Barakzais at that moment, but he gave Fatteh Khan the cold shoulder. This was a decision he was to regret.

The intrigues continued. Fatteh Khan made various attempts to restore Mahmud to the throne and also supported the claims of other Sadozai princes, but Shah Shujah managed to cling on to power.

In the meantime, in the neighboring Punjab, the young Shukerchakia monarch was going from strength to strength. Further East, the British were capturing province after province and had become the undisputed masters of the territories east of the Yamuna river.

The Indian colonies were already the jewel in the British crown and there was a constant fear in the minds of the British that India would be attacked from the Northwest by a Franco-Russian army, as the two nations, opposed to Britian, had formed an alliance. As a defensive strategy against the Franco-Russian alliance, the British sought alliances with both Kabul and Lahore, as Afghanistan and the Punjab would both have to be crossed by an invading army from the Northwest.

In 1808, Charles Metcalfe was dispatched on a mission to conclude a treat with Maharaja Ranjit Singh. The meeting between Metcalfe and Ranjit Singh and the young British envoy and the game of chess which resulted in the Treaty of Lahore in 1809 is a fascinating tale in itself. Here we will merely note that an alliance was created between The British and Ranjit Singh, which essentially set the Sutlej River as his eastern boundary and left him free to pursue his territorial ambitions northwards and westwards.

In 1809, Monstuart Elphinstone led a similar mission to Shah Shujah’s court. After initial misgivings, the Shah received Elphinstone cordially in his court. Shah Shujah was a highly cultured and refined man, lacking perhaps in the ruthlessness that was required by a king to survive and thrive in his times. The son and grandson of kings, he enjoyed beauty and art and was himself an accomplished poet. The glory and the riches of the Sadozai court and its power are important to understand to fully appreciate the tragedy that was about to befall the king.

Monsturart Elphinstone’s describes the splendor of the Sadozai court on his visit to Shah Shujah’s palace at Bala Hissar in Peshawar, in his book, The Account of the Kingdom of Cabaul :

We thought at first the king had on armor of jewels but on close inspection we found this to be a mistake and his real dress to consist of a green tunic with large flowers and gold and precious stones over which were a large breastplate of diamonds shaped like two fleurs-de-lis, large emerald bracelets on the arms above the elbow and many other jewels in different places. In one of the bracelets was the Cohi Noor, known to be one of the largest diamonds in the world. The crown was about nine inches high - the whole so complicated and so dazzling that it was difficult to understand and impossible to do describe. The room was open all around the center was supported by four high pillars in the midst of which was a marble fountain. The floor was covered with the richest carpets and around the edges were strips of silk embroidered with gold for the Khauns to stand on. The view from the hall was beautiful. Immediately below was an extensive garden full of cypresses and other trees and beyond was a plain of the richest verdure. Here and there were pieces of water and shining streams and the whole was bounded with mountains, some dark and others covered with snow.

In his recently published book, Return of a King, William Dalrymple writes about another notable event that occurred in 1809 :

Shah Zaman, Shuja's elder brother and predecessor on the throne of Afghanistan, was said to have hidden the gem shortly before being captured and blinded by his enemies. A huge Indian ruby known as the Fakhraj, the family’s other most precious gem, had also disappeared at the same time.

So Shah Shuja summoned his blind brother and questioned him on the whereabouts of their father’s most famous jewels: was it really true that he knew where they were hidden? Shah Zaman revealed that nine years earlier he had hidden the Fakhraj under a rock in a stream near the Khyber Pass, shortly before being taken prisoner. Later, he had slipped the Koh-i-Nur into a crack in the wall of the fortress cell where he was first seized and bound. A court historian later recorded, "Shah Shuja immediately dispatched a few of his most trustworthy men to find these two gems and advised them that they should leave no stone unturned in their efforts. They found the -Koh-i-Nur with a Shinwari sheikh who in his ignorance was using it as a paperweight for his official papers. As for the Fakhraj, they found it with a Talib, a student, who had uncovered it when he went to a stream to wash his clothes. They impounded both gems and brought them back in the king's service."

While the British mission was still at Peshawar, Shah Shuja received word of a new rebellion by his half-brother Mahmud, who had taken Kandahar and Kabul and was on his way to Peshawar, with Fatteh Khan Barakzai at his side. Shah Shuja rallied his forces and met the rebels at Gandamak, a village between Kabul and Peshawar. Mahmud Shah and Fatteh Khan won a great victory. Shah Shujah was no longer the ruler of Afghanistan.

After a few abortive attempts to take Kandahar and Peshawar, Shah Shuja shought refuge in Attock with its governor, Jahandad Khan and from there proceeded to Kashmir, which was governed by Ata Mohamamd Khan Barakzai, another of Payanda Khan’s numerous sons and half-brother to Wazir Fatteh Khan Barakzai. Ata Mohammad professed loyalty to Shah Shujah, but on his arrival, cast him in chains and imprisoned him. Shah Shujah’s wives and children as well as the blind Shah Zaman and his family had already entered the Punjab and had been given asylum by Ranjit Singh in Rawalpindi. When Shah Zaman started sending envoys to various courts, seeking their assistance in regaining the throne of Kabul, the Afghan royal household was shifted to Lahore where a more watchful eye could be kept over them.

Khushwant Singh writes:

In November 1811 the one time conqueror of Lahore returned to the city as a beggar. He was treated with great honour. State troops escorted him to his appointed residence where the Maharajah personally welcomed him.

It was an ironical twist of fate.

Just a few decades earlier, the shadow of the Sadozais had loomed large over the Punjab. Ahmad Shah Durrnani’s repeaded invasions had created absolute terror in the minds of the Punjabis; a popular saying of the time captures the feelings of the common people of the Punjab succinctly:

“Khada Peeta Laahe Daa; Bakki Ahmad Shahe Da” Whatever we can eat and drink (or consume now) is ours… everything else, belongs to Ahmad Shah.

Monstuart Elphinstone, who ran into the blind Shah Zaman in Rawalpindi, offers this poignant description :

We were not a little interested by the sight of monarch whose reputation at one time spread so wide both in Persia and India. We stood opposite him till he desired us to be seated. His dress was plain but his appearance was very kingly. He had a fine face and person. His voice and manner strongly resembles Shah Shuja but he was taller and had a longer more regular face and a finer beard. He had by no means the appearance of a blind man. His eyes though plainly injured retained black enough to give vitality to his countenance and he always turn them towards the person with home he was conversant. He had however some appearance of dejection and melancholy. He said reverses where the common portion of kings and mentioned historical accounts of astonishing revolutions. Had he gone over all the history of Asia, he could scarcely have discovered a more remarkable instance of the mutability of Fortune than he himself presented; blind, dethroned and exiled, in a country which he had twice subdued.

The seraglio of Shah Shujah included a remarkable woman. Her name was Wafa Begum and she was the daughter of Payanda Khan, the former patriarch of the Barakzai clan and sister to twenty-two brothers. Shah Shujah had married her in 1803, in an attempt to mend the rift between the Sadozais and the Barakzais.

After the arrival of Shah Shujah’s harem in Lahore, an envoy arrived from Wazir Fatteh Khan, proposing that The Afghans and the Sikhs mount a joint expedition to capture Kashmir. Kashmir was always a highly coveted possession and even though Ata Momahmmad Khan was Wazir Fatteh Khan’s half-brother, they were sworn enemies.

Wafa Begum was sick with worry. Mindful of the bad blood between the Barakzais and the Sadozais, Wafa Begum had good reason to fear for her husband’s life; her half-brothers were not known for their kindness and she was aware that the Sadozai Shah Zaman’s slaying of their father would never be forgiven. He could not let him fall into the hands of Wazir Fatteh Khan, whose victory over Ata Mohammad was inevitable, particularly if the Sikhs joined hands with the Afghans, motivated by the prospect of plundering Kashmir’s riches.

Acording to Dalrymple, she was known among the British for her ‘coolness and intrepidity’, an evaluation that was borne out by what transpired next. Sohan Lal Suri, the official biographer in Ranjit Singh’s court describes what happened next in his work Umdat Ut-Twarikh, Daftar Volume II :

Wafa Begum was stricken with great grief and anxiety on hearing this dreadful news and became very sorry and sad she became a target for various kinds of pointed arrows of grief and sorrow and thought of a very wise scheme for the release of that unique person. She sent reliable delegates to the Maharajah with the words that according to the dictates of the powerful fate. Shah Shuja-ul-Mulk has fallen a prisoner in the clutches of misfortune. If the Maharajah puts forth good effort and brings about the occasion when the Honorable Shah may come to Lahore, an invaluable piece of diamond would be offered in compensation for this service. On this basis the plans for effecting the release off the Honorable Shah were undertaken.

In the spring of 1812, Darbar troops under the command of Diwan Mohkam Chand, one of Ranjit Singh’s ablest generals, were dispatched to Kashmir. A few days later, Wazir Fatteh Khan crossed toe Attock River to enter Darbar territories promoting Ranjit Singh to pitch his camp at Rohtas, blocking Wazir Fatteh Khan’s passage to Kashmir. The Wazir requested a personal meeting with Ranjit Singh and arrived, accompanied by eighteen of his brothers, all fully armed and ready to assassinate Ranjit Singh if he did not join in the expedition to take Kashmir. A deal was struck between the Barakzai chief and the Shukerchakia King; the terms : fifty-percent of the plunder and an annual levy of nine hundred thousand rupees!

On Dcember 1, 1812, the Sikh and Afghan armies set out to take Kashmir. Wazir Fatteh Khan showed great haste and pulled ahead by two marches, arousing the suspicions of the wily Diwan Mohkam Chand, who knew that Shah Shujah’s fate was sealed if the Wazir got to him first. Mohkam Chand, intimately familiar with the terrain, led his forces on a shorter route and surprised the Afghans by arriving ahead of them at the fort of Shergarh, where Shah Shujah was being held captive. While the Afghans were busy looting, Mohkam Chand spirited Shah Shujah away to Lahore, much to the chagrin of Wazir Fatteh Khan, who refused to part with any of the plunder. Ranjit Singh also negotiated successfully with Jahandad Khan, the Governor of Attock and took control of the strategic fort, which stood at the entrance of the Khyber pass, the gateway to the Punjab from Afganistan.

Ranjit Singh had delivered in his promise to Wafa Begum and delivered her husband, Shah Shujah safe and sound to her in Lahore; again from Sohan Lal’s Umdat Ut-Twarikh:

Khalsa Kharak Singh (the crown prince) sing and Bhaya Ram Singh (a senior courtier) who have been appointed to welcome the Shah, brought him into the town of Lahore in great pomp and show. On entering the Haveli, the said Prince went away while the said Bhaiya went into the Haveli and put before the Shaw the bag containing a very large sum of money. The great Shaw excepted the offer only after most insistence and entreaties.

The grandson of Ahmad Shah Durrani, the scourge of the Punjab was now at the mercy of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, who having kept his end of the bargain, was now anxious to get his hands on the fabulous Koh-i-noor. The historical accounts of what happened next are somewhat divergent.

Khushwant Singh’s version suggests that Shah Shuja and Wafa Begum evaded requests to part with the diamond, even when Ranjit Singh, cognizant of its great value offered a token payment of three hundred thousand rupees and a jagir (property) yielding fifty thousand rupees a year. Eventually Ranjit Singh lost patience and made a ‘peremptory’ demand for the diamond, placing a heavy guard on the Afghan family and putting them on reduced rations until they yielded.

William Dalrymple, in The Return of a King, offers a highly sensationalized account, which according to him is drawn from the memoirs of Shah Shujah. Dalrymple offers this quote from Chapter 26 of the Shah’s memoirs, titled Waqi’at-i-Shah Shuja :

The ladies of our Harem were accommodated in another mansion to which we had most vexatiously no access. Food and water rations were reduced or arbitrarily cut off, our servants sometimes allowed to go and sometimes forbidden from going about their business in the city. It was a display of oafish bad manners both vulgar and tyrannical as well as ugly and low natured.

Dalrymple goes on to claim that at the lowest ebb of his fortunes Shah Shujah was put in the cage and according to his own account his eldest son Prince Timur was tortured in front of him until he agreed to part with his most valuable possession.

The 1840 edition of a journal called The Calcutta Review, contained an autobiographical account by Shah Shuja, translated by Lieutenant Bennet. This is clearly the same work referred to by Dalrymple as the following account of how Shah Shujah parted with the Koh-i-noor appears in Bennet’s translation of chapter 26 of the Shah’s memoirs :

On the morning of the second day Ram Singh waited upon us and demanded the Koh Nur or for his master. We confessed that it was not then in our own possession but that after experiencing hospitality and assistance from Ranjit Sing we should take this wish into consideration. Ram Singh attended the next day and received the same reply. We then experienced privations of the necessities of life and sentinels were occasionally placed over our dwelling. A month passed on in this way. Confidential servants of Ranjit Singh then waited on us and inquired if we wanted ready cash and would enter into an agreement and treaty for the above mentioned jewel. We answered in the affirmative and next day Ram Singh brought forty or fifty thousand rupees and asked again for the Koh Nur which we promise to procure when some treaty was agreed upon. Two days after this Ranjit Singh came in person and after friendly protestations he stained a paper with safflower and swearing by the Gurranth of Baba Nanuk and his own sword he wrote the following security and compact that he delivered over the provinces of Kot Cumeelah, Jung Shal and Kuleh Noor to us and our heirs forever; also offering assistance in troops and treasure for the purpose of again recovering our throne. We also agreed if we should ever ascend to the throne to consider Ranjit Singh always in the light of and ally. He then proposed himself that we should exchange turbans which is among the Seikhs a pledge of eternal friendship and we then gave him the Koh Nur. Two days after the interdiction was removed from our visits to the dwelling containing our family.

Sohan Lal’s account in the Umdat Ut-Twarikh is rather brief but quite consistent with Bennet’s translation of Shah Shujah’s memoris.

It is clear from the account that there was some coercion involved. The story about locking Shah Shuja in a cage seems to be an example of the sensationalizing of the Koh-i-noor episode, which several historians and writers have indulged in. From the Shah’s perspective, it must have been painful to aprt with the diamond, but it must be remembered that by all accounts, he was a honorable man and he must have been acutely aware of the fact that he owed is life to Ranjit Singh, who had emptied his treasury for the Kashmir campaign to rescue him. Furthermore, his wife had clearly promised the diamond to Ranjit Singh and it would be dishonorable to renege on the promise.

It was indeed a strange twist of fate! The most fabulous diamond in the world; the pride of the mighty Mughals; taken unceremoniously by Nadir Shah the Persian conqueror; seized by Ahmad Shah who became the mighty king of Afghanistan, and then surrendered by his grandson to the upstart King of the Punjab, who had risen from unprepossessing beginnings and become the master of the lands that all these conquerors had ruled in turn!

-----------------------X---------------------------------------------------------

Wazir Fatteh Khan did not take kindly to the loss of Attock to Ranjit Singh. When diplomatic attempts to regain control over the fort failed, he roused the frontier Afghan tribes and declared a Jihad or holy war against the Sikhs. The Darbar forces, led by Diwan Mohkam Chand faced the Afghans in a stalemate for three months, until he managed to maneuver his troops between the Afghans and the Attock River, cutting off their water supply. Finally a battle was fought at Mansar, in which the Sikh cavalry punched through the ranks of the thirsty Afghans and forced them to flee.

This was a watershed event. Sikhs had skirmished with the Afghans for decades, often inflicting heavy blows, but had never fought them head-on before. The fort of Attock, the gateway to the Punjab had been in the hands of invaders from Khorasan and beyond for more than eight hundred years. Lahore erupted with joy on learning about the great victory.

In June 1813, secret letters dispatched by Shah Shujah were intercepted by Ranjit Singh. It appeared that the deposed Shah was conspiring against his host by encouraging Wazir Fatteh Khan to attack the Punjab, which the Afghans, felt was rightfully their territory. Subsequently it came to light that Shah Shujah had similarly approached the British, suggesting that they overthrow Ranjit Singh and share the spoils of the Punjab with the Afghans. A furious Ranjit Singh had had enough of the deposed Afghan King. Aware that Wafa Begum and the Shah were plotting their escape from his territories, he relieved them of some more of their wealth and allowed them to escape across the Sutlej, where they sought refuge with the British at Ludhiana.

In August 1818, Mahmud Shah’s son, Kamran in an act of utter stupidity murdered Wazir Fatteh Khan Barakzai, who had been responsible for defeating Shah Zaman and Shah Shujah and placing Mahmud Shah on the throne of Afghanistan. Wazir Fatteh Khan’s brothers swore revenge and civil war broke out in Afghanistan, sounding the death-knell of the Sadozai dynasty.

Wazir Fatteh Khan, who was the real power behind Mahmud Shah, had sent his favorite and most competent brother, Dost Mohhamad to Herat, where Prince Kamran was Governor, to thwart an impending Persian attack. When Kamran refused to co-operate, Dost Mohammad, accompanied by Jai Singh Atariwala, a dissident Sikh chief who had fallen out with Ranjit Singh, forced his way into Kamran’s palace. According to Kamran, Jai Singh Atariwala ‘laid hands’ on one of his sisters, thus dishonoring her. Kamran promptly complained to his father, Shah Mahmud, blaming Wazir Fatteh Khan for the dishonoring of a noblewoman by an ‘infidel’ Sikh. Fateh Khan was flayed alive and hacked to pieces, with utter disregard for the service that he had rendered Mahmud Shah over the years.

Azem Khan Barkazai, now the oldest brother, left Kashmir for Kandahar, leaving another brother Jababr Khan in charge of the kingdom and successfully drove Mahmud Shah out of Kabul.

Ranjit Singh boldly used the opportunity to expand his territories; Multan, which had been an Afghan state was taken after a tough campaign. The Maharaja the proceeded to attack and Kashmir and take it from Jabbar Khan, ending sixty-seven years of Afghan rule in the province. Ranjit Singh had successfully stripped the Afghans of all their territories east of the Indus.

In 1822, Azem Khan marched to Peshawar with Jai Singh Atariwala to subdue the Sikhs, but strife in Afgahnistan forced him to return. His march however brought a speedy response from Ranjit Singh, who left for the Afghan frontier and demanded tribute from the Governor of Peshawar, another Barakzai brother named Yar Mohammad Khan. Yar Mohammad, who feared his brother Azem Khan and Ranjit Singh equally, presented the Maharaja with a duo of fine horses which appeased him and then fearing his brother’s wrath, fled to the tribal territories. Azem Khan returned in March 1923 and the stage was set for the great battle of Nashuera, which has already been described in detail in earlier installments of the Darbar Chronicles.

The Afghans were routed and Azem Khan, who was not wounded in the battle died of what Olaf Caroe calls a ‘broken heart’, unable to deal with the disgrace of the defeat and the slaughter of thousands of Afghans and frontier tribesmen.

Ranjit Singh swooped upon Peshawar, the summer capital of the Afghan Kings. In Olaf Caroe’s words :

After the battle Ranjit saying advanced to Peshawar slaying and plundering as he went. He battered down the Bala Hissar and sacked the fair palace within where 14 years earlier Shah Shuja had received Elphinstone so regally. He cut the cypresses and muddied the basins of the garden below the fort and allowed his cavalry to ravage the square miles of delicious orchards of plum peach apricot and pear, the glory of Peshawar. The name of the Sikhashai - the Sikh rule is a synonym for misgovernment and oppression in the mouth of teachers and children to this day. That Peshawar contains no architectural monuments of any value is due mainly to the devastations off 1823.

Caroe’s account is clearly from Afghan sources; Khuswant Singh purportedly cites Sohan Lal Suri’s account, suggesting that the Ranjit Singh entered Peshawar triumphantly and was welcomed by the citizens with gifts; the clear implication being that Caroe’s account might be untrustworthy or one sided. Sohal Lal in the Umdat Ut-Twarikh does make mention of noblemen paying homage to the conquering Ranjit Singh, but somewhat cryptically he also says :

..confiscation and plunder took place in some of the villages they came across in the beginning

Disconcerting as the notion might be, it is highly probable that the plundering and looting did occur. The thirst for riches was the primary motivation for soldiers in those days and sacking captured cities was de rigueur. Olaf’s account may be a bit exaggerated, but it is certainly hard to dismiss.

Ranjit Singh confirmed Yar Mohammad as the governor of Peshawar and returned in triumph to Lahore.

One of the important consequences of the Battle of Noushera was the rise of Dost Mohammad. With the death of Azem Khan, there was no single leader that the Barkazis were willing to rally behind. Two years of civil strife followed until finally in 1826, Dost Mohammad became the acknowledged ruler of Kabul.

Dost Mohammad was the eleventh son of the doughty Payanda Khan; his mother was from the Persian Qizilbash tribe. Growing up, he had become the protégé of his brilliant older brother Fatteh Khan, who ousted Shah Shuhah and Shah Zaman from the Afghan throne. After Dōst Moḥammad Khan established himself in Kabul he began to extend his rule throughout Afghanistan. He took Ḡaznī and defeated Shah Shujah at Kandahār but failed to restore Afghan sovereignty over Peshawar in 1834 and again in 1837, each time submitting to Ranjit Singh’s authority. In 1838, he adopted the title amīr-al-moʾmenīn (commander of the faithful) and waged what he claimed was jihād (holy war) against the Sikhs.

Dost Mohammad had a complicated relationship with Ranjit Singh. At various times he submitted to him and claimed he respected the Maharajah like ‘a father’, but he could not tolerate Sikh control over Peshawar and the surrounding areas, which he believed firmly to be his. His son, Akbar Khan led his forces in the famous battle of Jamrud, which also ended in an Afghan rout, but brought them the prize scalp of General Hari Singh Nalwa , who to his day is remembered as the scourge of Afghanistan. (The Battle of Jamrud has already been featured in an earlier version of the Darbar Chronicles and does not need to be revisited here.)

The last chapter in the complex history of the Sikhs and Afghans unfolded in 1839. It involved a third power, whose hitherto covert designs on both the Sikh and Afghan empires were going to become more apparent.

By 1837, the Britsh were once again staring at the specter of a Russian invasion from the North West. After the fall of Napoleon, Russia had emerged as Britain’s primary colonial rival. Competition between the two states for power and influence in Central Asia gave rise to a web of intrigue and espionage, knows as The Great Game. India was a source of never ending wealth for the British Empire and was impenetrable from the sea, protected by British naval supremacy. Any successful invasion would have to come by land. Afghanistan, a fractious and apparently insignificant tribal society became very important suddenly to British strategy. While the British were uninterested in incorporating Afghanistan into their empire, they saw Afghanistan as a vital buffer zone between their possessions in India and an ambitious Russia.

In 1837, the brilliant young Alexander Burnes was sent on a mission to the court of Amir Dost Mohammad to secure an alliance against Russia. The Amir agreed in principle, but in return, sought British help to regain Peshawar from Ranjit Singh. The Anglo Sikh alliance had stood the test of time and the British were not interested in alienating the powerful Ranjit Singh. Burnes had been very impressed by Dost Mohammad and urged the Governor General of India, Lord Auckland to make common cause with him, but he was overruled, in large part because of the counsel of Wiliam Macnaghten, a British bureaucrat and Claude Wade, the British resident at Ludhiana, who had become a staunch supporter of Shah Shujah’s.

Shah Shujah, living in exile in Ludhania had made multiple abortive attempts to recapture the throne and revive the fortunes of the Sadozais. It looked like fortune was finally smiling upon him. Shah Shuja told Wade that if he was reinstated to the throne of Kabul, he would open Afghanistan’s trade routes to the British and guarantee a friendly buffer zone against a potential Russian threat.

In October 1838 Lord Auckland, issued a manifesto outlining the reasons for British intervention in Afghanistan, which said that British troops would go to Afghanistan merely to support Shah Shuja’s army in retaking what was rightfully his and would leave the country once Shah Shuja was reinstated to the monarchy.

One more piece needed to fall in place.

Nervous about the growing power of the Sikhs, the British were eager to limit their further westward expansion. In order to pre-empt Sikh designs in Afghanistan, the British sought to make Ranjit Singh a party to the plan to restore Shah Shujah to the throne. The wily Ranjit Singh was highly unenthusiastic, but decided to play along. A tripartite Treaty was drafted between the British, Shah Shuja and Ranjit Singh, which the Maharaja signed on 26 June 1838; Shah Shujah affixed his seal to it on 17 July 1838.

The stage was set for the First Anglo Afghan War, one the greatest debacles in military history, which would shatter the myth of the invincibility of the British in the Indian subcontinent.

An army of 21,000 British and Indian troops under the command of John Keane set out from the Punjab in December 1838. With them was Macnaghten, who was to be Britain's chief representative to Kabul. By late March 1839 the British forces had reached the Afghan city of Quetta and begun their march on Kabul. On 25 April 1839, they took Kanddahar; Ghazni fell on 22 July 1839 and finally the British engaged and defeated Amir Dost Mohammad, who fled to Bokhara. In August 1839, after almost thirty years, Shah Shujas recaptured the throne of Kabul.

It appeared to be a stunning reversal of fortune and it seemed that the reign of the Barakzais was to be short –lived.

William Dalrymple’s ‘Return of a King’ provides a most engaging account of the British misadventures in Afghanistan. This is just a brief summary of the events that followed.

Most of the British troops returned to India, leaving 8,000 in Afghanistan, but it soon became apparent that Shuja was viewed as a mere puppet of the British, whose presence was greatly resented by the Afghans. The resentment was heightened when Macnaghten allowed his soldiers to bring their families to Afghanistan to improve morale, making the British occupation seem permanent. Dost Mohammad unsuccessfully attacked the British but eventually surrendered and was exiled to India in late 1840.

Between April and October 1841, unhappy Afghan tribesmen flocked to the side of Akbar Khan, the most dynamic of Dost Mohammad's sons. A full scale rebellion began. In November 1841, Alexander Burnes, whose stories of sexual escapades with Afghan women had scandalized and infuriated many was attacked and killed by a mob in Kabul. In the following weeks Macnaghten tried to negotiate with Akbar Khan, offering to make him Wazir in exchange for ending his rebellion, while simultaneously plotting to have him assassinated. A meeting for direct negotiations between Macnaghten and Akbar was held near the British cantonment on 23 December, during which Macnaghten and the three officers accompanying him were seized and killed by Akbar Khan. Macnaghten's body was dragged through the streets of Kabul and displayed in the bazaar.

On 1 January 1842, the exodus of the British forces and their dependents from Afghanistan was negotiated with Akbar Khan. Five days later, the withdrawal began. The departing British contingent numbered around 16,500, of which about 4,500 were military personnel, and over 12,000 were camp followers. The evacuees were attacked by Ghilzai tribesmen as they struggled through the snowbound passes and killed in huge numbers as they made their way down treacherous gorges and passes lying along the Kabul River. A few were taken prisoner, but mostly perished. The sole Briton who managed to limp into Kandahar alive was the assistant surgeon to the Kabul mission, Dr. William Brydon.

Abandoned by his British allies, Shah Shujah managed to maintain a tenuous hold on power, until he was murdered by his own godson on April 5, 1842.

Thus ended the dynasty founded by the mighty conqueror, Ahmad Shah Durrani, who did proudly stride the lands of the Afghanistan and The Punjab just a few decades ago.

The end of the Shukerchakias was no less spectacular or tragic. Ranjit Singh had passed away in 1839. The collapse of his empire is a colorful tale, which will be told in a forthcoming installment of The Darbar Chronicles.

Fate was much kinder to the Barakzais. The descendants of Payanda Khan were destined to rule for generations, albeit over a reduced empire.

Later in 1842, Dost Mahommed khan was quietly released by the British and allowed to return to Afghanistan, where he reclaimed his throne. During his second reign that he was able to bring all of Afghanistan under his direct control but the recapture of Peshawar and Kashmir eluded him to the very end. He died of natural causes in 1863 and was succeeded by his son Sher Ali Khan.

The Barakzais ruled Afghanistan until 1973. The last Barakzai Mmonarch was Mohammad Zahir Shah, who ruled Afghanistan until he was ousted in a coup by Mohammad Daoud Khan.

Tall, richly caparisoned and bejeweled elephants, swaying majestically

Countless horses, faster than the wind, prancing like deer

Kings, strong of arm; saluted by all; their power incomprehensible

Of what consequence these trappings? For they too depart barefoot from this world

When Guru Gobind Singh wrote these lines, he could have been talking about the mighty Mughals; the brilliant and fearless Nadir Shah; the Sadozais; the Barakzais; the Shukerchakias; all of them ruled large territories including the Punjab. Some were despots; others were men of vision and compassion. They were all united by a strong urge, even a lust for power, territory, riches and conquest.

One more thing united them all.

In the end, their glory notwithstanding, all of them did depart barefoot too.