'Games of Thrones' Creators STILL In Bed With VERY Elderly Southern Gal

A month ago water damage destroyed my laptop. I called my parents’ insurance company to see if there was anything they could do to help. They couldn’t. Bummer.

Two weeks ago my iPhone froze while trying to update and the data was irretrievable. Bummer.

The day before my birthday my car was broken into and $8,000 worth of stuff stolen from me. Silver lining: my own insurance will cover it this time. But on the whole, in the context of everything else, exhausting fucking BUMMER.

God willing, I’m done. Can’t take anymore. Can’t lose anymore stuff. Buying 3 insurance policies. Sometimes when you have theft or damage or a fire, the first time there’s a slight guilty thrill. The drama, the novelty, the excitement on an otherwise rainy day of getting metaphorically raped by a thief or natural disaster has a few slight notes of intrigue amidst the overall taste of tragedy. Your are forced to be awake, alive. The storm that halts your sailing adventure satisfies you, as the late Robert Pirsig writes about in the underrated Lila.

But of course storms aren’t necessarily truly good, and you don’t necessarily truly want to be a victim of house fire or theft, you sicko.

And what’s more, while the first time may be theatrically monumental to reviving the emotions you all but buried after your divorce/best friend breakup/close passing of a relative 5 years ago, even tragedy can become uninteresting when it becomes routine. It becomes less transformational and more, just, well exhausting, excessive and boring.

The Game of Thrones creators are as of yet set to create a show for HBO that is a satire it seems, featuring a storyline set in a world where the States of the Confederacy triumphed and slavery still exists today.

Before I go even further, let me say there is a reason they didn’t fucking win and a reason slavery doesn’t exist today, ok? So why on Earth do we need a show about it? We already know everything said show could teach us.

My initial reaction within seconds of seeing the Facebook post a friend made about it, almost before my mind even registered what I had read and was reacting to, was a deep, solid groan.

Before I mentally comprehended what the 10 words or so in the post were telling me, my whole self already knew; and was already exhausted.

Let’s give some perspective to be fair. I’m a black 30 year old male with a fancy pants Tisch School of the Arts film degree and a love of Game of Thrones as well as responsibly exploring all things taboo, culturally relevant, psyche-stimulating and Berhainy/“Art of Seduction”/darker-side-of-your-id subversive. So, I’m “out there”. Tell me your weird fetish, I have few intellectual limits, and let’s take a day or two to explore some unique/twisted thoughts and sensations, ideally to see if they are pleasurable and, more importantly, why. Things like Milgram experiments and psychological adventures have merit... to an extent.

I do not, however, like repeating myself.

The first thought I could formulate was “do we really need to go through this on screen, AGAIN?”

I’m one of two (I suppose) types of black people. I’m the type that thought ‘12 Years As A Slave’ did not need to happen and wanted my twelve dollars as as a waste of time back. I thought ‘Selma’ was fantastic and feel ‘Underground’ sounds like a breath of fresh air, but thought 12 Years was black pain porn and a white guilt pacifier and, while truly great for black filmmaking progress and deserving of mad props to those involved, ultimately totally unnecessary, excessive and DOWNRIGHT REDUNDANT. Ok maybe not redundant, but an angle on America’s dumb ass past that I just can’t look at anymore.

And that’s what I feel about this vanity project from Benioff and Weiss*.

* And then, Maclolm and Nichelle.

Excuse me for being selfish. But for us blacks, we really don’t need anything initiated by non-blacks to parade our pain any further than non-whites shooting us dead due to stereotyping us as dangerous when we have nothing in our hands and having some wacky percentage of Caucasian so and so’s going for the occasional “I’m white and meant to wear this blackface because I meant to be revolting” or “I’m white and needed to massacre this black church”. So if we, as blacks, don’t need that paraded, that only leaves… you(non-blacks) who need it paraded?

You’re (as in you or yours that are non-black, if not directly you, that are non-black) actually causing us real pain. We don’t need you to explore a cinematic social study based on a fake version of the real pain some wide swath of the white world is still inflicting.

Clearly it’s fascinating subject matter!

Writing or art about our lives as if they are such rich material. But fret not, our lives are “such rich” period! Can you imagine living a twenty-first century life with aspirations while also having to scream that you are valuable, then be told another show about your oppression is going to be made? With a mountain of self-propelled progress against an oppressive ethnic group behind us and mountains of whipping, lynching, rape and general abuse behind all of that, our lives are rich period, not merely rich subject matter, and we don’t need a tv deal to commemorate that saga and brand it into our dreams again. WE GET IT. WE DON’T NEED A VENN DIAGRAM.

But if you go back through history, you find no shortage of (some, not all, much love and shout out to my “not all”s ) white people objectifying and antiquating and exploiting other cultures, actually treating present human life as something somehow non-present, non-live, non-human and non “in-the-flesh”.

From actual slaves on auction blocks, to bulldozing over Native America/cans, to tapping into and out of cultures such as black culture like it’s what’s in season with no risk of ever having to feel the actual pain of what made it in season, your cultural sampling is rampant. Rampant, and akin to never having to feel the actual pain a crocodile went through when skinned for one’s leather shoes; akin to never having to feel the actual pain and silencing the mammal went through when its fur became your coat and it’s tusks your “rare materials”.

Announcing, let alone creating a show about a satirical world where blacks go through unjust treatment while there is enough of that same unjust treatment in the real world is, among other things, also extremely tactless (as you’ve seen).

But let me ask a question:

Who on this suffocating planet actually wants to see it? Who wants to see racial abuse dramatized and central to a plot on tv, while simultaneously some of what’s depicted is also happening in real life not as satire? Has the horse not been beaten enough?

Let’s assume the only people whose interests matter are the people that the character groups proposed for your show represent:

(On your show)Slave holders/hunters, (Real World Equivalent)Psychopaths, the KKK, the Alt-Right, Steve Bannon and other Dixie Dong Dongs: Sure you could find a few or hundreds of thousands of defiant racists who want to see black life portrayed as officially regulated and abused, but unless your show is written with a storyline that includes an ultimate victory for the confederacy (is it!?) then you’re not really making a show for them!?

(On your show) Freedom fighters/Slaves themselves (Real World Equivalent) Black America: any black person that is DYING to see your show most likely does not represent the most authentic black American experience. The rest of us DO NOT want to see this. Excuse me for generalizing. If I’m wrong I’ll stand corrected. But if you are writing for the other alleged and likely non-existent black folks who would have to be similar to the “sado-maso” American Jewry, well , who is that message relevant to? Are you making this for Ben Carson?

(On Your Show) “Politicians”/(Real World Equivalent) Politicians: um, we/they have a real race issue to deal with, the fantasy is unnecessary. However, I’m sure some of them are sick enough and will get pleasure from your show. Congratulations. You’re pleasing POLITICIANS. (See ‘Game of Thrones’ artistic metaphors on the not so virtues of politics to see why that sucks big black balls)

(On Your Show) White Abolitionists/(Real World Equivalent) Presumably white liberals and progressives and far lefts of today: half of them are actually terrified of talking or thinking about race despite their sunny co-exist facade and the rest of them actually do have some legitimate black friends and “wokeness”” and don’t need any convincing (if that’s what your show is supposed to be doing) that every human deserves rights and that slavery is absurd (someone somewhere said your show’s aim is in part to highlight the absurdity of slavery). ANY human being alive who you really want to break bread with already knows it was absurd. We don’t need a trillion dollar tv show. And no the other liberals, the terrified ones, do not want to see something that’s gonna make them step any closer to having an evolved capacity for anything that remarkably resembles self-reflection and self-improvement if they haven’t gotten there by now.

Who else wants to see this? Asians? Virgos? Who exactly is your target audience? People who simply like good tv and Emmy worthy work and Game of Thrones? Well you can satisfy all of that without digging up old grandma antebellum from her grave and putting her in a Jetson era “situation” she was literally already naturally unselected for by evolution. We’re all exhausted with our big old clunk clunk of a tragedy that is American Slavery History as it is, including loads of whites and certainly us blacks, so why don’t you let ye old grandma Dixie and any “what ifs” about her rest face down ass up in her grave and stop giving her anymore attention than her pre-war pear-pickling ass already stole? We’ve been cleaning up traces of that bitch’s ashes for 300 years and we finally got the place looking at least manageable and then between you and the cops somebody didn’t seem to get the memo that we’d all like to MOVE ON PLEASE. AND YES THAT IS DIRECTED TO MALCOLM AND NICHELLE TOO SOMEBODY THROW SOME COLD WATER ON THEM I KNOW YOU MEAN WELL BUT HERE IS SOME COLD WATER.

One additional avenue here is that there is nothing that can be said to sway your opinion that this is a project you must undertake.

Perhaps you guys and Malcolm and Nichelle have it in your head that there’s so much to discover in the creative process that anything could go right!

Perhaps you have it in your head that there will be special moments and character developments and even the best showcases to date of the main characters being black characters in a show that uses black pain as it’s anchor. I mean, it would be easy for you to make MOST of your main characters white while sprinkling in a few handy negroes here and there to make a show that’s already exploiting black pain actually at least FEEL diverse even if the real characters you care about developing are white. It’d be very easy for you to fuck that up.

But let’s assume you didn’t. Let’s assume a show with this daring a premise blew us all out of the water by actually doing the most amazing and most necessary things a show like this would have to do to even be considered remotely great despite all it’s birth scars. Let’s assume you:

Had the majority AND I SAID THE GOD DAMN MAJORITY of your main characters be black people with rich multifaceted character developments, relatable character flaws, and a variety of skin tones and levels of attractiveness, with the minority of the same types of characters being white

Told a story in which the slaves triumphed

Had the predominate love interest couple (again a fully black couple) be so lovable and intricate and visually arresting and cute that we all crave bobbleheads of them

Leaned more reality less fantasy/satire because it’s not really a fantasy, period.

Had a black writer, director and editor for at least 50% of the episodes

DID NOT TO THE BEST OF YOUR ABILITY DIRECTLY WORK WITH ANY TRUMP SUPPORTERS OR ALT RIGHTIES

did not sell any Confederate, blackface, Dixie, racist, slavery or otherwise racist merchandise, memorabilia and bobble-heads (even though we increasingly want one for those hot black love birds) to promote and profit off of your show/the history of my ancestors, and somehow prevented any grassroots spread of said memorabilia. Because the opposite of that is this show brings more Confedarate flags into existence and maybe even more content praising the Confedaracy A.K.A. NOT GOOD.

Created a show with major think-piecey and potentially culturally… healing? material, void of anything that would turn the already deep knife deeper in the still bloody beating chest of “America & Race” (because anyone that consciously makes anything causing anymore cultural pain related to this subject matter would just flat out be irresponsible. And that could be as simple a scene as a black man dealing with yet another rejection from a job on a show as charged as yours. But let’s assume you didn’t have ANY remote risk of psychologically flogging black people within any margin of error with your show

Let’s just assume you did all of this and more.

You know, like assuming Trump will turn out to be Mother Theresa and therefore “giving a very unpredictable-slash-scientifically predictably disastrous scenario a chance”. Let’s assume you and your team have true and unwavering mastery of your craft and the topic of racism 😳 and the sensitivity of this topic.

Let’s assume you fantastically, perfectly did the impossible and passed with flying colors: you two white chaps with blinders on (and a couple black comrades whose motives we truly hope aren’t industrial at best) never paid attention to any of these blogs and articles trying to save you while more importantly sparing ourselves the groans.

Instead you toake the risk and you two white professionals and your virtuous-but-its-not-necessary-and-potentially-self-or-black-culture-damaging black co-producers decided it was in your professional duty to make a satire about black slavery where it still exists during a real-world time when it still systematically has ramifications. You hypothetically felt inclined to move forward, while mothers and fathers are losing their black sons/daughters/families to excessive white bullets at traffic stops or in church, amidst rallied cries for peace and justice that are still filling the streets and airwaves to this day.

No bother to you, you’re still gonna satire it because you ain’t got the “wokeness” the dope whites have, and you feel it’s your professional manifest destiny and you feel it’s your place, your time, to tell a story about black pain, even though you will have a few “African-Americans” on your production team.

You feel it’s your ego’s right, your choices, your opportunity to share profits with HBO while real black women have gone through the unspeakable in jail cells within recent years due to police mistreatment.

You continue, despite all the work black artists in every field have worked tirelessly to undo the very images you are resurrecting, whether antebellum or android-era, creating work to identify the actual pain and promote the black self-love, self-esteem and self-respect that their oppressors have ALREADY denied SO MUCH in the past that it is painful to even imagine imagining it again for a show. As white artists, you embark on a project recalling what white people used to think of blacks, while black artists are simultaneously working so hard to promote respect and recognition from whites, demanding that they sit and listen to us decree “please listen to us, please don’t do these things to us anymore”.

Despite all this, you still feel it is your God Damned destiny to make a fantasy series based on an actual reality where all of that pain still lurks in the air, as if it were some mythological account from a modern day yet totally non-real Westeros, even though its actually the world you live in and could exercise actual activism in; but you instead go ahead and feel “yeah think I’m a make me a series ‘bout if there was still slavery mm hmm make me a series about the blacks next”.

As if turning that lens on black people cinematically would not make black people in real life feel that the slavery filter was being applied to us yet again, simply because the nation is watching us every Sunday, yet again, with a slavery filter in a modern context, all because you refused to, despite having the power to, not create that pain for people.

Let’s assume you are still dead set on creating this pain, with your hands, for those of us that are simply and innocently trying to move on.

Lets assume you are dead set on putting us on a screen again in pain.

Lets assume you are going to make this pain for us.

*

Let’s assume someone as intelligent as you seem to be, someone capable of writing such complex flawed characters in a series of power and ruthlessness, somehow can’t see how fucked up and out of touch and looking-to-gain from another’s pain it is, and/or at the very least seems to be, to undertake your venture. Let’s assume you just don’t get it and you move forward with the project. Or let’s assume you do get it and recognize all this controversy will bring the project publicity, and the controversial publicity will be great for ratings because you basically write series about power and politics, so you understand the dynamics of creating chaos for attention because “power”, because ‘House of Cards’ level of becauses.

So let’s assume you want to now move ahead for either reason, because you are blind or because you know exactly how rich and acclaimed or infamous this could make you and you don’t care and that makes you feel so big and powerful, to profit, no matter if it is off of others in this way. Or even just because it innocently seems like a cool idea, to be fair and give you the benefit of the doubt.

Lets assume you make this show, which will be a modern day equivalent of a freak show with the black race as the main attraction.

So then you make the show and let’s assume you hit all those 5 star points listed above, with amazing black lead characters and proper treatment of this material and it’s not actually a freak show and there are like 132 black writers compared to 3 white ones, because honestly that’s the only way a show like this will be truly historically and culturally refreshing.

Even if you got straight A’s you still have one major problem.

Even if you were to nail all of that and create the greatest show of all time, it’s EXHAUSTING.

The topic takes energy and youthfulness and life from everyone that ever has to sit with it. I started graying in front of my computer screen within 10 seconds of reading the first piece of digital news about your project and I only just turned 30. Finishing this piece I can’t believe how much I’ve aged since I sat down to write it 45 minutes ago. My fucking hands are turning gray and I can’t have babies anymore apparently.

This topic is killing EVERYONE. It’s a damned pandemic. And we sit with it in the real world already. We don’t need it on screen, like this.

Even if you were to make an incredible show, it’s not necessary, it’s exploitative, it’s a bit socially unaware and it’s like bringing up the elephant we just got out of the room and we’d just honestly rather not.

When it comes to this subject, please simply pass. Even if it were great, it’s cruel to bring up something that inherently could trigger so much PTSD whether or not it ends up great. Like, you wouldn’t want a pilot famed for manning turbulent flights to joke that the plane was gonna crash, whether or not it actually was, because it’s just cruel to put people in devastating suspense over something that creates more negative cultural value than positive. And your project sounds like ONE OF THOSE THINGS that tips humanity down in spirit as opposed to up. That ain’t virtuous and God I hope I’m wrong. Maybe its reading writing like this that will help edit the show before it even happens.

Take all of your creativity and power and make something that takes us anywhere but a fucking Confederacy. We don’t want to go there and we don’t need to go there. Somebody black already did it and that was enough. We don’t need MULTIPLE SEASONS. Hurry along, now.

To be a little less selfish again, to speak re: your white or non-black audiences; maybe they will benefit from seeing this long greasy groan of a concept of yours, but they can just look at the fucking news!

Even if you would be good at a much more close to home satire, please don’t. We don’t want to see the same struggle that has killed our fellow black men and women turned into a fantasy show. We don’t want to see civil rights pain porn.

Why do you take that old hag, Mama Dixie, to bed, really mate?