'Garage Sale Mystery: The Beach Murder' Premieres Sunday: Interview with Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin is returning as Jennifer Shannon in the wildly popular Garage Sale Mystery movie series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries this Sunday night. In the latest installment, Garage Sale Mystery: The Beach Murder, Jennifer discovers there’s more to a local surfing accident than meets the eye. I recently spoke with Lori about the film and her lovable, mystery-solving character.

Press Photo for Garage Sale Mystery Movies Lori Loughlin has received rave reviews for her portrayal of Jennifer Shannon.

“While the character of Jennifer is facing some tough situations, there is a sense of excitement and adventure from her all the time because she wants to solve this, and she’s good at solving crime and mysteries,” Lori explains.

In addition to Lori’s talents, it’s this sense of fun and adventure that helps set these mystery movies apart from others. Another thing that adds to the fun is how Jennifer is pretty much a professional shopper for the antique shop she owns. That aspect of this film series wasn’t lost on me, and I had to know more.

“Do I love shopping? Yes, of course I love shopping,” Lori laughs as she elaborates on her preparation for the films. “You know, it’s funny. I’m not one that typically goes to garage sales. When I first got the part, I went out and perused some swap meets and garage sales and things like that just to see what that world was like. As far as being married, being a mom, being a friend, and that sort of thing, I already had those things covered.”

Describing her affinity for her character, Lori says, “I love that she’s like an everyday woman who is running her own business. She’s a mom who’s in a marriage for a long time, and she’s a good friend. I like how grounded she is. I like her sense of fun in her approach to solving all these mysteries. I love that she’s relatable, and she does have this sense of adventure, too.”

Lori shoots the scenes set in Rags to Riches, the fictional antique shop in the films, in an actual antique store in British Columbia in Canada. Lori observes, “We’ve been shooting there now since the beginning. I love that little store, and I’ve come to feel that, in some way, it’s my store. I love that little neighborhood we shoot in. The diner that Linwood and Jennifer have their little pow-wows in is across the street from the antique store in the little town. It’s actually literally across the street. So, it’s nice. I feel like we have a little community, and I like it. I enjoy shooting in those locations.”

Like many things in life, it’s the people that make all the difference, and the same is true for Lori’s time making the Garage Sale Mystery films. She gushes, “I feel really lucky. I have an awesome, awesome cast that I work with. Kevin O’Grady, who plays Detective Linwood, honestly, he makes me laugh all day long. He’s so funny, and I have such a great time with him.”

“The cast is made up of such strong actors. You know, they all come to set prepared with ideas. Sometimes we do improvisations here and there. We write funny bits. We try to infuse some comedy into the show. That all comes from the actors. When we get to set, we put a joke in or try different things. Sarah Strange and I are always playing off one another. We’re like, ‘Hey, let’s do a little Jennifer zany bit right here, and try to lighten the mood a little and make it a little funny.’ All the people involved in the production are super collaborative, and they love it when we do that. We’ve added a little more fun and a little more humor to the mysteries.”

So, what drew Lori to playing this eccentric, lovable mystery solver? “It reminded me of the kind of television I grew up watching as a kid with my mom. My mom’s a big mystery buff. She loves mysteries. So, when I was a kid, I would grow up watching Columbo with her. We also watched Murder She Wrote, McMillan & Wife, and Rockford Files. I’d watch all those shows with my mom. The Garage Sale Mystery movies reminded me of the type of mystery show I grew up on. When I read the first script, I called up my mom and said, ‘I just read a script that I think you would love. I’m going to do it, because I just know you will love this.’”

Lori is charmingly down-to-earth about her extraordinary career, and she seems full of enthusiasm when asked about what first sparked her passion for acting in the first place. She shares, “I was really young when I said I wanted to act. I used to watch television a lot with my dad. I loved The Wizard of Oz. Watching The Wizard of Oz when I was really little, I had this thought in my head like, ‘That’s what I want to do.’ That’s kind of where it came from, from watching movies as a kid.”

“I have so many favorite movies. I love Gone with the Wind. I love the old Cary Grant movies like His Girl Friday. I love Tootsie. I love Pretty Woman. You name it. I just went to see Wonder Woman. I love Wonder Woman. I just love movies. I love movies.”

It wasn’t just the cinema that grabbed her heart. Lori says, “Because I grew up in a modest family, it wasn’t like we always had a ton of money to go out to the movie theater, I really grew up as a television kid, too. I grew up on sitcoms like Happy Days, Laverne and Shirley, Mork & Mindy, The Brady Bunch, The Partridge Family, The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, Medical Center, and The Night Stalker. Oh, that was one of my favorites. I loved that The Night Stalker.”

“When I was a kid, I was a walking TV Guide. I could tell you what was showing. I knew everything. I was a complete junkie.”

Among the actors that inspired Lori are Michelle Pfeiffer, Julianne Moore, Meryl Streep, and Jessica Lange. Like the actresses she admires, Lori Loughlin has played a variety of iconic roles, including the unforgettable Rebecca Donaldson whose kisses inspired the infamous “Have Mercy!” from Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos) on Full House. She has continued her work as the beloved Rebecca as a recurring star in Fuller House, the sequel series with Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron, and Andrea Barber.

Don’t worry, Full House fans. I also had to ask about her part in the third season of Fuller House, which returns on September 22. Lori enthuses, “As you know, last season Jesse and Rebecca adopted a baby. I’ve only shot one episode so far this season. I’m getting ready to shoot my last episodes at the end of August. I don’t know what those story lines are just yet. The broad strokes are Jesse and Rebecca’s new adventure with starting over as parents and adopting this little girl.”

It’s clear that Lori still has a great love and appreciation for her iconic character Rebecca and the world of Full House. Another thing that’s also very clear about Lori is how proud she is of her two talented daughters. Her youngest, Olivia, has nearly a million followers on her YouTube channel where she posts videos on makeup, fashion, and lifestyle topics.

Her oldest daughter, Isabella, is an actress who has already won parts and is preparing to study theater in college. Lori enthusiastically shares, “I see the same kind of passion and love for film and television that I saw in myself. I see it in her. She just can’t get enough of it, and she’s been that way since she was little.”

When talking about getting started in show business, Lori advises, “It’s not easy, so you better really want it. It’s a hard business. The business has changed so much since I started. You know, if you love it, study. Take class. Act, act, act, as much as you can. Keep at it. It’s not easy, and there’s no one set way to get in. You don’t know how the door is going to open for you. You just have to stay around and have staying power.”

Staying power is one thing Lori has in spades. Happily, fans can get their fix of Garage Sale Mystery movies this month because Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will be premiering a new film in the series every Sunday for the entire month, and Lori will star in all of them.

Lori feels that a lot of what audiences have to come to love about the Garage Sale Mystery movies will be in the next films. She says, “We have four different murders, and every Sunday night a movie will be airing so it’s almost like a limited series. It’s like watching any television series. The main format and the main players are all the same. I think that’s one of the reasons that the Garage Sale Mystery movies does so well.”

“They’ve come to love the entire cast, and the familiarity of knowing those characters makes it feel like they’re your friends. Then, of course, there’s just a good, old-fashioned whodunit, a good old-fashioned mystery. Also, I think fans know that, when they watch our mystery show, it’s nothing that’s going to be too terrifying or too scary. It won’t be gory. After you turn the television off, you’ll be able to sleep tonight. You won’t have any terrible images in your head that may keep you up.”

“We like to tell a good, old-fashioned story and keep you entertained for a couple of hours,” she smiles.

Garage Sale Mystery: The Beach Murder premieres this Sunday, August 6, 2017, at 9 p.m. EST and finds Jennifer Shannon infusing her charm and humor into solving a mystery behind an apparent surfing accident.

Garage Sale Mystery: Murder by Text premieres on August 13, 2017 at 9 p.m. EST and reveals how Jennifer seeks the truth behind an apparent suicide note sent via text message.

Garage Sale Mystery: Murder Most Medieval premieres on August 20, 2017 at 9 p.m EST and finds Jennifer in a tricky spot after she discovers a dead body in a suit of armor.

Garage Sale Mystery: A Case of Murder premieres on August 27, 2017 at 9 p.m. EST and lands Jennifer in the role of amateur detective again when she suspects that an old recorded message may be evidence of murder.

In addition to watching Garage Sale Mystery: The Beach Murder this Sunday, you can follow Lori Loughlin on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.