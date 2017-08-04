Garner's Garden is Extending Healthy Living Into Everyday Products

Garners Garden Garners Garden

Like it or not we all have toxins in our body. There are many ways to remove toxins out of the body including detox, cleansing and sticking to a plant based diet but in all honesty it’s very difficult to be completely toxin free. Toxins affect our bodies in different way. What could be more problematic with toxins is its effect on our skin and oral care. For many years many people have used the oil pulling technique to remove toxins and improve oral care.

Oil pulling, also known as "kavala" or "gundusha," is an ancient Ayurvedic dental technique that involves swishing a tablespoon of oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for around 20 minutes. This action has been said to be effective in eradicating toxins out of your body, primarily to improve oral health but also to improve your overall health. For entrepreneur Philip Garner oil pulling had become part of his daily routine as he is a man committed to a healthy lifestyle.

“20 minutes swishing around coconut oil in your mouth – every morning? I have tried it, and I failed. I know the health benefits outweigh the inconvenience factor of it, but the inconvenience factor outweighed my patience. There has to be something else out there that does just a good of a job, if not better,” said Garner. After meditating and opening his mind to other ways of accomplishing his health goals, a new concept came to Garner.

“Asking myself these questions, I realized that I had the key to this mystery in the palm of my hands already; it was Garner’s Garden H2O2 antibacterial natural mouthwash and remineralizing tooth powder. The bonus factor was that I only had to swish the two products around in my mouth for 20-30 seconds – oxy pulling is fantastic and it actually WORKS!”

“On average, people in the 16-19 age group have 11.6% of all teeth affected by decay at one time. This steadily increases, and by the time adults are over 60, more than half of their teeth (62.36%) have been affected by decay. A total of 93.1% of all people over the age of 60 have had teeth affected by tooth decay.” (nourishedmagazine.com.au)

"Healing the World," may sound like a cliché but for Garner it is more than just a motto. It is his passion. Through his company, Garner was able to merge healthy living concepts into everyday products because he just couldn’t take the idea of people getting sick and dying because of the products they were using. Outside of this in some cases there are products on the marketplace that are not effective depending on your skin, body chemistry and sensitivities. Things such as toothpaste, mouthwash, deodorants and soaps cause different people to react in different ways. So Garner’s goal was to make products that were as pure as possible and chemical free.

Garner’s company is the perfect outlet for his passion for healthy living. He takes pride in using natural ingredients such as peppermint and tea tree oil for its skin care products. These products likewise help the body detoxify from chemicals and preservatives. Apart from producing all-natural skin care products, Garner's Garden also ventured into oral care with its Remineralizing Tooth Powder and Natural Fluoride free Mouthwash.

We had to ask the question. Why does it only take 30 seconds for oxy pulling to work?

“The simple reason is that the mouthwash contains an extra molecule of oxygen! Oxy pulling is a great alternative to expensive oral procedures and products that promise to fight against tooth decay, but only add to the problem. 1—3% H2O2 actually works to repair the cavities and hardens the enamel on teeth to prevent cavities from forming and a host of other oral ailments. Not only does oxy pulling fight against tooth decay, it strengthens teeth, fights bacteria in the mouth, prevents gum disease, receding gums, bleeding gums, and also assists in the healing of canker sores.

Along with the antibacterial natural mouthwash, Garner’s Garden re-minieralizing tooth powder contains ingredients such as, bentonite clay, remineralizing kaolin clay, activated charcoal, baking soda plus optional organic neem and organic peppermint powders. These ingredients used in this tooth powder will supplement the awesome benefits of the antibacterial natural mouthwash during your oxy pulling session. The detoxifying bentonite clay and activated charcoal will act as a “puller” that will trap and extract toxins and bacteria from your mouth. While the deodorizing effect that the baking soda has, coupled with its natural ability to whiten teeth makes this an essential ingredient for oxy pulling. The organic neem and peppermint powder will help sooth oral irritation, reduce inflammation, and will also act as an astringent for the tightening of gum tissues.”

Garners Garden carries various organic products including deodorants, scrubs and products in skin care, hair care and even pet care.

For more information please visit Garners Garden. www.oxypulling.com