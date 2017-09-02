Gay By Birth, Fabulous By Choice. Why Conversion Therapy Is The Wrong Move.

Culture is no stranger to the cries of awareness from lost parents who are in skepticism of their child's sexuality. These often come from the parents who demand a strong focus on family involvement, faith and have a "picture perfect" image for their kids. Let me state it - a husband with a beautiful wife, a son and daughter, the faultless dog and a newly painted white picket fence that surrounds their home. If you have a son or daughter who is an affiliate of the vastly-growing LGBTQ community and have this perfect vision - this article will be a perfect read for you.

We have all heard of conversion therapy in recent media reports. Perhaps you've heard about this controversial practice in your own community or know someone who fell victim to suicide caused by this plaguing practice. Conversion therapy is the act of psychologically abusing someone to change their sexual attraction. To simplify, it is the process of sending your loved one to a therapist to become attracted to the other sex. Mostly forbidden in many states, but still used by some, this mistreatment is done through institutionalization, castration, and electric shock. Today, most counselors use behavioral and cogitative techniques to modify an individual's sexual attraction. While these methods of change are not as unkind to an individual, it is wicked to change one's beliefs. According to a 2009 study, the most widespread techniques used by therapists to transform gays was nausea and vomiting by showing them homoerotic imagery.

I specifically titled this article "Gay By Birth, Fabulous By Choice". Several parents would not agree with this title, especially if they consider in conversion therapy. As a gay individual, I believe that being gay is a chromosome imbalance that happens at birth. Putting this into perspective, would you send your child who was diagnosed with Attention Hearing Deficient Disorder (ADHD) to be shocked and influenced to be different? No! Any parent who unconditionally loves their child would discover acceptance in their child's differences, supporting them through life's already-difficult journey.

I am proud to be a resident of Connecticut where gay conversion therapy was banned earlier this year by Connecticut Governor Daniel Malloy. At this time, any therapist in Connecticut who is found to be practicing such acts can be convicted of this heinous crime. Other states have followed - California, Oregon, Illinois, New York, Vermont, Washington, D.C., Cincinnati, Seattle, and three South Florida Cities–Miami Beach, Wilton Manors, and Miami.

All too often I talk to others who are in denial of their child's sexual orientation. These religious individuals, often put on an Emmy award-winning drama of what God really wants for them. They beg and scream for direction saying their child is confused and needs a direction in life. Soon, I can't tell if I am on the set of The Bold And The Beautiful or speaking to an exaggerated parent. Studies show that spiritual parents are the ones who show them most resist when dealing with gay acceptance. They often defend their families beliefs with "well, this isn't what God wants." What parents often forget is that God was the one who created their son or daughter. Would God create someone who he didn't believe in?

Conversion therapy is tremendously hazardous to the individual who was required into it. In some cases, the result is fatal. Frequently, people who endure this extreme abuse (not therapy) feel guilt, hopelessness, depression, shame, and experience severe episodes of social withdrawal. For youth, the risk is even greater - often attempting suicide from family rejection.

So parents, you have this perfect vision for your family. Your child will have a significant other, together they will have a son and a daughter, a perfect dog with a white picket fence in front of the house. It is not unreasonable to have dreams for your children. You want them to stay in school, find an executive job with a fortune 500 company, make millions, spend the weekend on the family yacht, and grow old together. Unfortunately, this is not realistic in most cases. Reality is that your son or daughter may fail their first exam in school, they will get bullied, they will get speeding tickets, they might get into a fight or get drunk. Maybe you will be blessed and be a proud parent of an LGBTQ youth. In this case, your child may turn to you for direction and guidance.

When this happens, you have two options; you can embrace your child and give him or her unconditional love which you promised at birth. You can love them and talk to them about their problems, ensuring them that you support them and want the best for them. Or you can sit there in denial and throw a pity-party and send them to gay conversion therapy and force them to be someone who they never will be. You can sit there in guilt and write a check each week to an over-paid therapist to have your child forcibly changed into someone who they aren't. Choose carefully - you only have one chance to get this right. Making the wrong move could separate you and your child forever.