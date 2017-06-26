How Landmarks Around The World Got All Dressed Up For Pride

This year’s pride month has already blessed us with jubilant celebrations and heartwarming stories . And naturally, it’s going out with a colorful bang.

But humans weren’t the only ones dressed up. Buildings and landmarks around the world got dolled up for the occasion, too. The Empire State Building was lit up in rainbow colors in New York City, while city halls, baseball stadiums and bridges got in on the fun, too. Check out the ways cities around the world lit up to honor pride: