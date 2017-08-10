Gay Redhead Strips Down For #ThisIsMe

For gay men, the relationship we have with our body is complicated. And I’m convinced that everyone - and, more specifically, every body - has a story.

From a young man in New York with leg braces to a hairy bear in Palm Springs, #ThisIsMe is a series that shares the body image stories of gay men from across the spectrum of our community. These aren’t necessarily men who have all the answers or who have figured everything out. Like you, me and most of us - they’re on a journey.

Enter Seth Fornea.