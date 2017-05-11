Gay College Volleyball Player Uses Class Project To Come Out

We did this project because are members of a Catholic university and we were having the opportunity to speak up for the ones that might not feel ready to come out yet. We wanted to show them that they have a support system and that it is not a reason to be ashamed or feel scared.

I really hope we can make the difference in the LGBT community. It is a small project, but it was done with people who wanted to make the difference.

We had to do a final project for this class, and our professor Carol Hetzel said that our final project should be something that would help the LGBT+ community in some way.

We as athletes noticed how homophobia in sports has never been an issue discussed in our university. There are very few out athletes here, so we decided to open up this conversation and hopefully prevent our gay athletes from being victims of any kind of discrimination.

I personally have never been discriminated at my university. We wanted to make this podcast to show people who do not yet feel safe to come out that there is always someone that they can talk to and that there are a lot of good people here that are willing to help and accept them by who they really are. We wanted to make the difference in gay athletes’ lives in our university.