GBK and Pilot Pen Celebrity Gifting Lounge at the 2017 Emmy Awards

GBK and Pilot Pen turned heads at the 2017 Emmy Awards by hosting a Luxury Celebrity Gifting Lounge to honor the nominees and presenters attending the event. Located on the rooftop of the L’Ermitage in Beverly Hills, this extravagant event drew Emmy nominees like Michael Kelly, Anthony Anderson, Leslie Jones, Tituss Burgess, John Tucker, Rachel Osterbach, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Kristine Leahy, Yara Shahidi, Allen Maldonado, and Aldis Hodge, Mishel Prada, Alex Chitty, Dan Rubin, Christopher Jackson and several other high profile guests.

House of Cards star and Emmy nominee Michael Kelly visited the Pilot Pen & GBK Pre-Emmys Award Celebrity Gift Lounge.

Lily Tomlin visited the Pilot Pen & GBK Pre-Emmys Award Celebrity Gift Lounge

Playing on their theme “Modern Classics”, Pilot Pen encouraged attendees to write something inspirational with their Vanishing Point retractable fountain pen, a luxury writing utensil fit for the stars with an 18-karat gold nib. Pilot Pen took advantage of this opportunity to set the mood of the lounge with vibrant, colorful art reminding guests that words are powerful. They paired this positive message with action by donating $5,000 to the celebrity’s charity of choice when they spread their message. Overall, the ambience was exciting and upbeat with a grand entrance featuring DJ Jesse from Prism DJ, who welcomed guests into the event.

Shameless stars Shanola Hampton and Emma Kenney show off their #PilotPurpose Mottos at the Pilot Pen & GBK Pre-Emmys Award Celebrity Gift Lounge.

Saturday Night Live star and Emmy nominee Leslie Jones trying the Blooming high-frequency massager at the Pilot Pen & GBK Pre-Emmys Award Celebrity Gift Lounge.

Aside from the amenities available to attendees, the gifts were the mainstay of the lounge and this year’s lineup did not disappoint. Blooming showcased their high-frequency facial massager by allowing guests to use the LED collagen stimulating light therapy wand and skin toning Phyto Serum to reduce wrinkles. Burke Williams offered massages, a 3-day Spa Pass, and information on custom essential oil blends. To continue the theme of rest and relaxation, Siddhayatan Spiritual Retreat offered a 3-day retreat experience to encourage self-discovery and the alleviation of stress.

BANKSY MEETS FASHION - TWO GYPSEA SOULS

Two Gypsea Souls Anthony Anderson checking out Two Gypsea Souls at the Pilot Pen & GBK Pre-Emmys Award Celebrity Gift Lounge.

Once rest, rejuvenation, and relaxation were provided, guests were wowed by Two Gypsea Souls custom vintage flannels that featured band images like Fleetwood Mac and KISS. Celebrities received silk pajama sets by Textere Silk, and their first pick of BOPULENT’s new fall line. Bodacious Concierge provided a $500 gift certificate, and guests sipped Vita Cup coffee, infused with essential vitamins, while they made their way to through the displays.

Mo Collins tasting the Cali’ flour pizza at the Pilot Pen & GBK Pre-Emmys Award Celebrity Gift Lounge.

Cali’flour Foods and Ving Vodka shared samples to keep the guests satiated during their time in the lounge. Cali’flour Foods specializes in cauliflower pizza crusts while Ving Vodka shared their award-winning Kale, Lemon Peel, and Cucumber Vodka.

What would a luxury gift lounge be without jewelry? Crown of Light displayed breathtaking diamond pieces for guests to try on at the event like their $750,000 diamond necklace. Bouquet Bar sent gift and thank you boxes to manager and agents, while Enrico Cuini matched celebrities with designer shoes to complement their outfit for the Emmys.

Offering jewelry for the evening award show, Eva Gems and Jewels helped tie last minute red-carpet looks together with jewelry and elegant designs. Chardonnay, Cabernet, and Pinot Noir from St. Helena were provided by Chateau Boswell while Coravin gifted wine preservation units for guests in attendance. Nothing pairs better with wine than a vacation to Cabo San Lucas. Swanky Resorts Magazine capitalized on this by offering a three-night stay at a breathtaking resort.

Aside from luxury products, attendees benefitted from practical gifts from companies like Mission Belt, a product that eliminates the need for belt holes, iMaxAlarm, a security device that sends an ear deafening sound to deter attacks, Art Naturals, a company specializing in Bluetooth diffuser and essential oils, and Au Mieux night facial serums.

However, this lounge was about more than receiving extravagant gifts. It was also about giving back to the community. On-site, four charities shared their mission and helped celebrities find outlets to give back. International Society of Human Unity passed out VIP invitations to the premier of “Stopping Traffic” on September 26th. Animal Awareness, an animal rescue shelter, Stop, Speak, Stand, an organization focused on social responsibility and stopping street harassment, Face Forward, an organization working towards identifying and recovering abuse victims, and Bullets4Peace, an organization that offered stainless steel bracelet to help with hurricane relief were present.

Overall, this gifting lounge made waves at the Emmys by turning giving, receiving, and networking into a one-stop shop during the 2017 Awards.