Geek News: That Hashtag Show

We’ve all been there. Those times when you need your fix of geeky news and there’s never a website that has what your looking for. For me, it’s practically impossible to find what your looking for in the world of gook pop culture. But to fix that there is one website that talks about everything trending in gook pop culture: That Hashtag Show. I founded out about them a few months ago, and once I found them, I knew there would be no other website I could look at. They have so many exclusives that they talk about, and they talk about every area of geek pop culture. Anime, Video Games, DC, Marvel, Power Rangers, Disney, and even Star Wars. They have everything a nerd would want to know. Beyond the website, there YouTube channel has everything they talk about on there.

So now to talk about their live streams they do:

Achievement Unlocked: Achievement Unlocked is their video game stream. They talk all the latest news from the world of video games. They also do debated and they also do launch parties for newly released video games as well.

Anime Super Chat: Anime Super Chat is exactly what it sounds like. A super chat of all things Anime. From live action Anime movies, to the best beginner Animes, to even the best superhero Animes, they chat about it all.

Ranger Wrap Up: This is an exciting chat because this was my live stream/chat I joined after being subscribed for almost a month. This is one of my all-time favorite streams. In this stream, we talk about either an episode of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, or the new version, Power Rangers Ninja Steel. We talk also about the latest news, give input on the episode, and all around just have a good time.

Hashtag After Dark: Hashtag After Dark is one of the newest streams on the YouTube channel, but it’s such an amazing one. Everything that is talked about on there is everything we nerds want to hear about. And they just also started incorporating live Skype calls with us fans as well.

Twin Peaks: Inside The Red Room: So Inside The Red Room is also another new stream for the revival of David Lynch’s most popular TV Series: Twin Peaks. I love the stream because I don’t watch the show, but it’s awesome to hear commentary about it.

Board Games Of Thrones: Board Game Of Thrones isn’t really a live stream. This one is pre-recorded, but the chatroom is open for us fans to talk about what’s going on. Now this stream is amazing because it has the board game version of Game Of Thrones, but it is amazing.

That Hashtag Newsfeed: So the newsfeed is really where you will get all of your nerd news from. If it’s news about the Deadpool animated series, or if it’s about Freeform’s new Marvel series, Cloak and Dagger, if it’s anything trending currently in geek pop culture, the newsfeed will be talking about it.

Henshin Hangout: So the Henshin Hangout. This show is amazing because it talks about the Japanese equivalent to Power Rangers. And it’s a pretty amazing show.

Bibbidi Bobbidi News: So this is also new and it’s the Disney news show. Being the huge Disney nerd I am, this is perfect for me. Everything talked about in this show is everything related to Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and everything happening in the Disney Parks as well.