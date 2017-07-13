Gender Disparity - Warren Farrell

The pay gap is not about gender disparity. It’s a part of our history, and it’s the result of the choices we made for our survival.

On this episode, we’re talking with Warren Farrell who has been chosen as one of the world’s top 100 Thought Leaders by The Financial Times. He talks about the pay gap and explains how it isn’t between men and women, but between mothers and fathers.

According to him, that is changing now that there is more flexibility for men and women to take on the traditional roles of the opposite sex. This leads to better performance on the job, and it also benefits their children.

