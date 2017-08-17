General Kelly's Toughest Call to Duty

When General Kelly accepted the position as Secretary of Homeland Security in the Trump Administration -America knew we all could sleep more comfortably now, and over-all safety in the United States could not be in more capable hands. We knew General Kelly's military capability as Commandant of the Marine Corps and now with him in charge of America's Homeland Security even the skeptics of Trump's ability to keep us safe felt safe with National Security in General Kelly's capable hands. And of course General Kelly lived up to all expectations in his job performance. When Trump called on General Kelly to become his Chief of Staff, again none better than General Kelly, but can General Kelly work close to Trump. As head of Homeland Security there was distance and it wasn't an everyday working relationship, so it worked well for the General. Now in the Oval Office working closely with a man who shares none of General Kelly's qualities and high moral character. It didn't take long for that question to be answered, in fact, before I even had time to finish writing this article questioning the potential difficult time Kelly would have just being around Trump, let alone attempting to guide him into the right direction in his thinking as well as the President;s actions. The answer came loud and clear Tuesday August 15th when Trump, in an impromptu, press gathering let loose, blew his cool, and self destructed. The camera at one point panned in the General's direction and the world saw our gallant General with a look of despair that told everyone that he was not happy hearing Trump spouting out to the world, and saying things that Kelly has fought against his entire life. General Kelly possesses the instilled highly trained offensive nature of a United States Marine -Kelly, in any other setting, would have stopped Trump from saying the UN-patriotic and UN-American garbage that was coming out of Trump's mouth. That moment had to put such a powerful strain on the relationship between General Kelly and Trump that had to have Kelly considering turning-in his resignation. The worse thing that could happen would be if Kelly quit, a word General Kelly doesn't know because he never quit anything in his life. He's a combat Marine with over 40 years service and for a period of time he was the top Marine leading our Marines as its Commandant. General Kelly also lost a son in service of our country as a Marine Officer. He also has another son who is presently a Field Grade Office in the Marine Corps. You don't have to know much more than that about our General to know his commitment to everything our country stands for and the rage and contempt he must now feel towards Trump. The latest word is that Kelly has come down on Trump to the extent that Trump has been saying he feels like a “caged animal”. One thing for certain is that a cage just might be the right thing for Trump. Hopefully, its not Trump putting it out there in preparation to firing General Kelly. If trump ever fires General Kelly Congress should not allow Trump's Administration to continue and should immediately begin Impeachment proceedings for the sake of our country. General Kelly is serving the toughest assignment of his life It is his toughest Call to Duty. General Kelly, to the Administration, is like the Flywheel in the engine that prevents it from running wild. General Kelly must stay and be prepared for everything including Trump's removal from Office. General Kelly is America's most important person in the White House and as long as he is present Order will ultimately prevail. We are counting on the General who has lived a life of dedication to country in the true spirit of Semper fidelis to continue his service in the White House as the Marine on Duty until his work is finished.