Generation Shut Your Kid Up

As a couple’s therapist, people often tell me, “You must have a great marriage; being a couples therapist and all.” “No,” I gently reply. “I’m just like you. We have our ups and downs. I do, however, have tools; sometimes they work, and other times they don’t.”

Golden Handcuffs

I have lived in San Francisco for most of my adult life, and it is safe to say that I’ve loved every minute.

However, raising children in this beautiful city has brought unique challenges. Most city dwellers live in apartments, which are small, even tiny – and extra space is non-existent. There are no backyards to just throw open the doors and carry on with your chores. Some of us stick it out because we are die hard San Franciscan’s, and others are stuck due to soaring Bay Area rental prices. Golden handcuffs, to a beautiful city.

I have remained for my love of the city life; and in my mind, there was nothing that could move me from my beloved San Francisco, until recently.

Shut Your Kid Up

While reading a book to my son and daughter in their bedroom, there is suddenly a loud “thud.” The room shakes. Our apartment building was constructed in 1955 and has walls as thin as paper. I hear another “thud.” This time much louder. I think to myself, “A broomstick? A bat? What is that?”

At a later date, I find out it’s my neighbor, who lives below us. He explains that it’s a baseball that he keeps next to his bed, in case “we’re being too loud.” He hurls it at the ceiling, “to alert us.”

These experiences are not uncommon among other city-loving parents. Stories get passed between parents, as we navigate old buildings and tight quarters. One story involved a neatly typed note left on the apartment door that said, “Shut your kid up.” No name. No other information. Just a little reminder, in case the parents had forgotten.

Parental Might

I have a five year old, and an 18 month old, and it isn’t any secret that children are loud. They run instead of walk. They drop water bottles, keys and anything that makes an annoying sound to a downstairs neighbor. Tantrums are a daily ritual. I can’t stop them, even though I try with all of my parental might. There is no doubt in my mind that our family is loud, and I empathize with my non-child rearing neighbors.

Fast-forward a few months. It’s eight o’clock on a Sunday evening, and I’m putting my children to bed. I hear someone yelling downstairs. Profanities and more loud “thuds.” It sounds as if someone is pounding the walls with pots and pans. Our apartment shakes; yet again. Soon comes a text, “I can’t take the noise anymore.”

This will become my world for the next year.

Couples Therapy Tool #1: Mind-Reading

As a couple’s therapist, I have spent countless hours in the trenches with feuding clients. I have tools and methods that can be helpful, especially in the darkest hours, to do “conflict” differently.

One of my favorite tools originates from a Cognitive Behavioral Therapy approach. Mind-reading is when we think we know the experience of the other, without asking them. We “mind-read” and make up all sorts of assumptions about their intentions - a behavior that usually leads to trouble.

So how does this relate to my conflict with my downstairs neighbors? My neighbor must be assuming that we are up here, purposely making noise. “I’ll just talk to him,” I say to myself. I’ll explain that due to the apartment construction and hardwood floors, noise travels easily. I will further explain that we are really trying to keep the kids quiet, as best as we can.

I attempt to speak with them, which seems a natural way to work through the conflict. They respond by telling me they don’t want to talk, and I should “just take care of it.” They tell me to discipline my children more; an easy fix according to them.

More emails and more texts. More baseballs against the ceiling. Profanities continue to be yelled through the floor boards.

I use every resource in my arsenal. We install wall-to-wall foam padding. Large carpets drape our living room. Our children are no longer allowed in the back bedrooms in the morning.

However, instead of the relationship easing between my unhappy neighbors and us, it worsens.

Couples Therapy Tool #2: Confirmation Bias

As a therapist, I assume I can just pull from my laundry list of tools to resolve this terrible misunderstanding. Or so I think.

Confirmation bias is how your brain scans the environment for evidence to affirm a belief. For example, when you think your partner is lazy, every time you see him or her on the couch, your brain registers that behavior as “lazy.” Your brain conveniently misses them picking up all of the toys and unloading the dishwasher. It’s as if your brain ignores it.

“Clearly this is the missing link,” I think to myself. “My neighbor is only hearing the noises, and doesn’t know all of the things we are doing to keep the kids quiet.”

Sadly, while this tool has all the bells and whistles for creating change with my couples, it proves useless if my neighbor is unwilling to speak to me.

Generation Shut Your Kid Up

We live in a world where there are people who want you to shut your kid up. They don’t care if you haven’t slept all night, or dealt with three tantrums before 8AM. There are also people in this world that that will try and pass on their toxicity to you, their unhappiness, their anger, their victim-hood.

Letting go of toxic relationships is largely internal. Therapists will often refer to this type of work as building a psychological boundary. A strong boundary allows you to decide what you want to let into your inner-world, and what you want to leave out.

In my own self-reflection, it is now clear to me that my boundary on letting my unhappy neighbors affect my life has been weak; and to strengthen such a boundary requires that same education that I give my clients: a reminder that some relationships are are not worth my mental health; nor my children’s.

Couples Therapy Tool #3: Compassionately Let Go of Toxic Relationships

There are some relationships that cannot be fixed. I see these very couples in my office, and it easily is one of the hardest moments I face as their therapist. The realization that all the tools in the world cannot save them.

While the thuds and profanities continue, one major life lesson got re-instilled in me; the one that I have been teaching my children throughout their young childhood.