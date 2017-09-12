Generational Lessons Learned: A Lifelong Journey To Health & Wellness

Generational wealth does not always package itself in the form of trust funds and inheritances, and Marc Isaacson is proof of what gleaning pertinent lessons from familial losses can create a more sustainable future for generations to come.

An unyielding passion for optimizing the health and wellness experience of others has been a priority for Marc since early adulthood. His personal best practices have consistently been in alignment with his business ones - enabling him to, not only understand, but lead by example. His childhood memories of his father’s nonexistent health practices, and their significant impact on his entire family, continues to be a driving force behind his personal and business pursuits in the health and wellness industry.

“My father died very young after struggling for over a decade, suffering each and every day from self-inflicted diseases, until he finally died at 59. When I saw how he lived his life, drinking, smoking, eating poorly, (and of course, not exercising), I made a promise to myself that it would never happen to me,” Isaacson recounts solemnly.

Understanding that his father’s life was cut short due to his own unhealthy lifestyle, Marc set out on a lifelong journey, mentoring others, partnering with experts, and starting businesses designed to prolong healthy living, not reduce it.

Marc has three businesses today, including Village Green Apothecary, Sinus Survival, and IQYou. This trio is a undoubtedly a powerhouse combination aimed at ensuring that individuals have the tools and resources necessary to live their absolutely best, healthy lives. “This just makes sense. By having all three options, our customers can learn what their risks are through the IQYou platform, conquer and reduce sinus issues through Sinus Survival, and stay on a long-term healthy living plan through Village Green Apothecary,” says Marc.

As a best practice, he places a significant amount of emphasis on two things: having a team of professionals that really understand and knows his business well, as well as having partners who he can turn to for advice, mentoring, and assistance, when needed.

For the average person, understanding that there is not a “one size fits all solution” to our health-related issues is something we rarely focus on. Marc’s team lives by this rule and, he quickly points out the differences that exists as individuals in our biochemistry, lifestyles, genetical predispositions, and even our susceptibility to allergens. When you understand this, you can understand his mission to help each and every person touched by one of his businesses maintain lifelong wellness. “Think about wellness this way,” he says, “when studies are done on prescriptions, or supplements, for instance, they can never be 100% accurate, because they don’t take into account individual biochemistries.” This individualization is called EpiBiogenetics – the integration of an individual’s genetic information, alongside their symptoms, lab results, lifestyle, and biochemical exposure.

The customers that frequent Marc’s businesses are encouraged to ask one simple question to bring them to a greater level of understanding of their wellness: Why? Ask why you have this issue, why you are feeling how you feel, and why your system could be having this response. Be inquisitive enough to be a life learner.

“When we give up learning, we have no chance of learning what the real underlying factors behind our health issues are,” says Isaacson. In other words, people really don’t know what they don’t know about something. A much simpler way of looking at this is to suggest that what we don’t know can, and probably already is, hurting us.

A recent customer, a woman, began experiencing seizures that came on out of the blue. After working with a nutritionist and other experts, as well as after trying rounds of seizure medicines, she found her way to Village Green Apothecary. Relatively quickly, and with the right partner, Marc’s team discovered the patient was allergic to sulfur. It was not a neurological illness as once thought, but rather a direct result of a substance that her body has identified as a toxin.The patient had been eating several eggs every day, which are very high in sulfur. Sulfur was a toxin to her, and she was unable to cleanse from it. The solution became very clear, and quite simple, - remove the sulfur, stop the seizures. This is a fitting example of how following Marc’s lifelong best practice of asking “why” and continuing to learn, meant that a patient who may never have found out why she had this problem, was able to change her life forever.

Knowing this was a life-changing solution led Marc to the IQYou platform, where bio-individuality is key, and healthcare is one hundred percent personal. “Everything is a process and works on a scale,” says Isaacson, “and when you know your potential outcomes because you aggregate the right information together, you can change a life. We are the sickest generation ever, arguably, but we can become much healthier by making small changes and understanding our individual biochemical susceptibility.”

While this woman’s story is just one example of how asking questions should be our personal best practice, she is not alone. There are bestsellers written by renowned doctors who have conducted research on toxins, significantly linking them to diabetes, dementia, cancer, and many other chronic illnesses. We don’t typically realize that many times the toxins are simple ones, like eggs which, when removed from our diet, can change the course of our entire lives. Sometimes it is as simple as drinking from a glass water bottle, instead of a plastic one, or even making a point to conduct a liver-focused detox once or twice a year.

Dr. Joe Pizzorno, agrees with Marc’s best practices. His recent bestseller “The Toxin Solution” addresses not only how we can determine which toxins impact us the most, but also how we can make small changes that result in a massive impact. He is one of many doctors that has studied the link between toxins and chronic illness and also understands that we must always continue asking “why” when it comes to our health and wellness.