Geneva White Releases Soulful New Single, "So Good To You"

When I first heard Geneva White, I was mesmerized by her soulful voice. No stranger to the music industry, White previously performed with alt-indie band Kan Wakan before falling into the songwriting scene and finding herself creating music that showcases her delicate yet profound vocals. Her latest single, “So Good To You,” is a beautifully dreamy track that has me convinced this is what a Joss Stone and Lorde crossover would sound like, which makes sense considering White actually performed back-up for Lorde at this year’s Coachella.

Produced by Jeff Gitty and co-written by Ryan Spraker, “So Good To You” is off of White’s debut EP, Surface. “I'm terrible at piano but [Spraker] played guitar and I sat at the Wurlitzer and just started playing along. I wrote it in part about someone I was working with at the time,” she shares. “It was a toxic relationship, driven by power struggles that at one point had been natural and unaffected by the pressures of trying to survive in Hollywood. It reflects on the exact moment I realized that I was trying too hard to salvage a relationship that sadly no longer existed.”

There’s something exciting about Geneva White, a spark that can be found in some of the soft, raspy notes of “So Good To You.” Don’t believe us? Listen to the track for yourself below!

“So Good For You” is off of White’s forthcoming debut EP, Surface, which is set to be released October 13th.