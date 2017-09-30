Gentle Hive Bee Foundation Discovers Solutions to Colony Collapse Disorder

Shane Lee, co-founder of Gentle Hive Bee Foundation, lights a fire in his smoker before approaching a sick, queen-less hive. He holds a small ceremony to set his intentions every time he’s about to work with a hive, because the bees need presence. They demand absolute presence. If he can give them that than today may be one of those days when he can walk into a swarm in a tank top and pants, dismantle a hive, leave with pounds of fresh honey — and without a single sting.

Lee calls himself a bee guardian. He and his wife Susana Lee, President of Gentle Hive, have been studying bees for over two years in the Puna District of the Big Island of Hawaii to find solutions to Colony Collapse Disorder (CCD), an epidemic that is eradicating bee populations worldwide. In CCD, worker bees in a colony disappear, leaving behind abandoned hives. Scientists are discovering a myriad of causes for CCD, and the Lees are testing their own theories. The goal of Gentle Hive’s research is to protect bees from extinction. The nonprofit does this by designing nontoxic, organic, pesticide-free practices that allow bees to thrive.

“Bee are vital to our ecosystem,” says Shane, who is learning to empathize with bees to discover the kind of environmental conditions that they need to prosper. “They have a message for us. A healthy bee hive represents what society could be like if humans were loving. I believe that bees are leaving us because we won't listen to them — and if humans don’t care than we won’t be around much longer. My children won’t have food.”

Bees are nature’s pollinators, a task that’s vital to the survival of agriculture. One third of our global food supply is pollinated by bees; and without them, crops like avocados, coconuts, coffee, cucumbers, eggplants, mangoes, okra, peppers, tangerines, macadamia nuts and more would cease to exist. Pollinated agriculture products account for an estimated $300-500 million dollars of the food supply in the U.S. Bees contribute to an estimated $15 billion in crop value worldwide.

Our planet is in the midst of the sixth wave of mass extinction in half a billion years. According to the Center for Biological Diversity, there are dozens of species dying off each day. Typically, humans and our manmade systems don’t feel the impact of these extinctions, but with the bees it’s different. The survival of humanity is inextricably linked to the survival of these insects.

Shane first began working with bees at a commercial company that used chemicals and a short-term profit model. He saw how commercial companies mated queen bees through artificial insemination — a practice that rapes and inbreeds them. The Lee’s research shows that this is one of the major causes of CCD. The mating practices of the queen are highly deliberate, as she chooses up to 60 drones with genetic codes to produce bees that will ensure that her hive is protected against predators.

Shane would also cage the bees, lock them in their hives, and ship them across the country to be sold. He would use tactic and formic acid and wrap hives in plastic to remove predatory beetles and mites, killing thousands of bees in the process. Shane says that all of these cancer causing chemicals are now in the honey we eat — even the all-natural brands.

The Lees decided there had to be a different way to interact with bees, rather than treating them like objects to be used and abused for capitalistic gain. Shane released a video on social media explaining to public that what was going on inside this company — and every commercial bee keeping company. He was fired the next day. That’s when he decided to go into the beekeeping business for himself and started Gentle Hive Bee Foundation with Susana.

Shane now takes apart a healthy hive in the backyard of a house in Waa Waa, a small town in Puna. He has a Freudian slip and calls the bees “my bees” and immediately gets stung.

“Ah yes,” says Lee. “That’s right, these bees don’t belong to me. Thanks for the reminder.”

Another important finding Gentle Hive has discovered is that bees require clean water to thrive. The Lees have been using Crystal Blue water structuring units to purify their water supplies. The specific water filtration device they use is filled with minerals, crystals, and emits a frequency of 432 on the music scale, that the owner of Crystal Blue Jim Dooley says corresponds to the vibration of love.

In one of his studies, Shane took six struggling hives and fed four of them a solution of honey and purified water. He used regular rainwater with the other two. The four hives that received structured water became revitalized within three weeks. The two that received regular rain water and honey continued to struggle. One even died.

Bee populations in the U.S. mainland have been steadily declining 40-60 percent each year over the last six to seven years due to CCD. Colony Collapse Disorder has also been linked to the use of neonicotinoids in pesticides and seed treatments, which are ingested by the bees through the pollen and nectar of plants.

Honey production is dwindling alongside bee populations. According to a USDA NASS study, hives produced 10 percent less honey in 2015 than 2014. The Lees wants commercial bee companies to know that using Gentle Hive’s practices will eventually result in higher profitability. The Gentle Hive Method closely mirrors mainstream practices, so that companies can quickly transition protocols. Gentle Hive’s hives have continued to improve, producing 3-400 percent more honey in one year after moving away from commercial techniques. Because happy bees make more honey. It’s simple.

“The bees are just like us,” says Shane. “They are here for us, and we have to be here for them. Everything is connected, and bees are messengers of that. There is a pain we’re supposed to feel. This pain reminds us of what’s true, and what needs changing.”

The Lees believe that all of the urgent environmental issues humanity faces intersect in the phenomena of CCD — our need for clean water, to rid the Earth of hazardous chemicals, equally toxic interpersonal and interspecies power dynamics, and the mass exploitation of natural resources for short-term capital gain.

“Humanity can be likened to a hive,” says Shane.