George And Amal Clooney Didn't Want 'Ridiculous Hollywood Names' For Twins

New dad George Clooney on Saturday offered some insight into the baby-naming strategy he and his wife, Amal Clooney, used for their twins.

“We didn’t want to give them one of those ridiculous Hollywood names that don’t mean anything,” he told Paris Match, according to People. “They’ll already have enough difficulty bearing the weight of their celebrity.”

The Clooneys have taken care to ensure their children have privacy. The actor began planning legal action when a French magazine published photos of the twins that were taken at the family’s home in Lake Como, Italy.

He told Entertainment Tonight something similar about baby-naming while promoting his new film, “Suburbicon”: that he and Amal “just didn’t want to have really dumb names” for their children.

“We figured these kids are going to be looked at a lot and watched and [have their] every move sort of judged, and we wanted them to at least have a break with the names,” George Clooney said at the time, noting that he and Amal didn’t have “any great inspiration” when it came to picking the names.

The actor also talked to ET about his kids’ emerging personalities, calling Alexander “a moose”: “Literally, he just sits and eats.” Ella, he said, “is very elegant, and all eyes.”